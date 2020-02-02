Next-Gen Honda Odyssey, RAV4 Seating Issues, You HATE the Raptor and Super Bowl LIV Ads? [Ask Nathan]

[Photo: Honda]

The first question comes from a Honda Odyssey owner who wanted to know about its eventual replacement.

Q: (Via NathanAdlen@Twitter) Do you boys have any next gen Honda Odyssey information?

Love my 2014, but it’s almost time to replace it. I was wondering what you’ve heard?

Lynn

A: Hi Lynn!

The next gen Honda Odyssey is coming, but:

We’re not expecting an entirely new van anytime soon, but a significant refresh is coming soon. Other than a few exterior tweaks – the design looks like it will be the same. There may be a few interior updates, including a new infotainment setup – but nothing’s confirmed. The exterior updates are noticeable on a few test-mules that we’ve seen recently. The nose and tail are obscured, as are some of the interior components. That indicates that they are ready for upgrades. One of the biggest (completely unconfirmed) rumors out there is the possibility of a hybrid model. Most speculate that, unlike the Chrysler Pacific PHEV, the next gen Honda Odyssey will be a regular hybrid with an extended range. Some say it will have a similar 212 horsepower hybrid four-cylinder powertrain the Honda Accord hybrid has. It may be tweaked to produce closer to the 280 hp the current V6 makes.

Further in the future:

An all-new van is being developed, but many details about this vehicle are up for speculation. We do know that Honda is keeping a close eye on the Toyota Sienna, which is the only (U.S.) competitor that offers an all-wheel drive option. They are also looking carefully at the Chrysler Pacifica, which is the only competitor offering a PHEV version.

Some “insiders” feel that an all-electric, AWD version of the Honda Odyssey is in the wings. It’s supposed to be based on an all-new platform, be sleeker, lighter and capable of multiple configurations. It may even share a platform with the next generation Honda Pilot.

At this point, we know that Honda is serious about remaining competitive and that the next Odyssey will be a refresh. Those are the only facts we have. We’ll keep an eye on the developments – promise!

N

The next message comes from Aaron, who has issues with the current Toyota RAV4 passenger’s seating.

Q: Hello TFL.



I recently watched Motorweek’s long term update on the RAV4 Hybrid but noticed there was no mention to what I’ve heard at numerous other video reviews, read in magazine reviews and even experienced myself…that would be the lack of a power height adjustable front passenger seat. I hit my head and/or had to crane my neck excessively to enter and exit the front passenger seat. Once I was seated my head was uncomfortably close to the overhead, and I’m only 5’10”!

I did not have the same experience in any other seat in the vehicle. What the heck Toyota?!

On an additional note, I’ve recently read on the Toyota press release the upcoming 2021 RAV4 Hybrid Prime XSE will have a four-way power adjustable front passenger seat but will still not have a height adjustment.

Can TFL comment on this and “nudge” Toyota to add the height adjustment feature feature? Maybe feature Roman or Nathan entering and exiting the front passenger seat on camera?

I know Subaru prides itself on the Forester being easy to get in & out of, and even AARP highly recommends the Forester for that exact reason.

I love the idea (left brain vs. right brain) of the RAV4 Hybrid and especially the upcoming RAV4 Prime, but this is a serious misstep if I can’t even comfortably get in and out of my own vehicle. I’m in my early 50’s and the older I get the less flexible I/we will become, so this has to be an issue shared by many.

Thank you in advance for your time and assistance.

I’ve been watching TFL for years, going back to when Andre was only speaking Russian. You guys are an original and still one of the best automotive information resources out there. Thanks again for all you do for all of us motorheads!

Regards,

Aaron

A: Hello Aaron!

You know what? You are absolutely correct!

Normally, we are so busy driving these vehicles, we seldom sit in the front passenger’s seat. When we do, we rarely notice issues as it’s a limited stint. It is something we should pay more attention to in the future.

Recently, I asked my old neighbor to let me sit in his. He has a 2018 RAV4 Adventure. I have a tall torso and I was forced to shove my neck over (hard) to avoid hitting my head. Just like you. On top of that, he also owns a 2019 Honda CR-V and there were no issues with getting into that vehicle’s passenger seat

Bothersome – I agree.

While Toyota R&D will doubtfully listen to my comments, I will mention it to the PR team and point to this email. Who knows? Maybe they will make a few adjustments during the mod cycle refresh.

Cheers!

N

The (almost) last question/comment came from a disgruntled YouTube comment regarding my recent reporting about the upcoming Ram Rebel TRX.

Keep in mind the conversation from the YouTube comments is laid out below as it was originally written (spelling/grammar errors and all). My long-form response is farther down.

Q (statement): You guys are amazing. Even if they stick a Hellcat power train in that truck it still won’t beat the Ford Raptor.

N

