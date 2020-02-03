Dodge Teases A Possible Durango Hellcat In ‘Fast and Furious 9’ Promo, And It Needs To Happen

Coming across this Dodge “House of Power” promo, my thoughts turned toward a particular talk show host in one of the most ambitious moments in talk show history. “You get a Hellcat! You get a Hellcat! Everyone gets a Hellcat!” At least, that’s the direction Dodge seems to be implying with this Fast and Furious 9 teaser. We’re already well familiar with the Challenger and Charger Hellcat, so why not give the Durango that treatment as well? Some have floated the idea as a bit of a joke, but maybe FCA is more serious about it than we originally thought.

Rumors are currently swirling that Dodge may have the high-strung SUV up its sleeve for the New York Auto Show in April. Road & Track originally spotted the badge, and they also mentioned that an anonymous source told Motor Authority the Durango Hellcat is indeed happening.

The 707 horsepower Dodge Durango Hellcat may actually become a thing, if recent rumors turn out to be true. [Photo: Dodge]

It makes sense, given the engine’s history over the past several years. We have been here before, thanks to the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. FCA has the ability (and the technology!) to make it. With the Dodge Durango already a decade old at this point, putting the 707 horsepower supercharged V-8 in the three-row SUV would be one high-power swan song. With the Ram Rebel TRX on its way as well, this would pretty much create a Hellcat for everyone, from every walk of life.

A newer, possibly hybrid Dodge Durango is on the horizon, as is its Jeep compatriots in the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Electrification is inevitable, but the company looks like it’s putting the Hellcat V-8 everywhere it can before its ultimate demise.