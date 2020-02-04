Yes, If You Were Curious, Ford’s New 7.3-Liter Can Fit In A Fox-Body Mustang

Ford designed its new 7.3-liter gas V-8 as a truck engine, but you knew it would make its way into a car eventually. [Photo: Ford]

You know, we humans are capable of some truly spectacular feats. We developed spoken and written languages, built modern societies, went to outer space, and figured out a way to shoehorn a massive 7.3-liter V-8 engine into a Fox-body Mustang. It was only a matter of time before Ford’s latest truck engine made its way into a car, and rumors swirled about it going into a modern Mustang. That ultimately didn’t happen, as the new GT500 has a supercharged 5.2-liter mill instead. But we dare to dream, and some go even further than that, making the idea of a “Godzilla”-powered Mustang a reality.

YouTuber REVan Evan and former Ford Performance head Brian Wolfe show the world that not only is getting the engine in a Fox-body Mustang possible, but it’s actually not as difficult as you might expect. There are a few challenges to get it to fit, like moving or deleting the oil cooler, but when all is said and done it does fit without too much trouble.

Getting more power

Beyond just fitting the 7.3-liter V-8 in a Fox-body Mustang at all, there’s the matter of tuning it. In the 2020 Ford Super Duty, where Ford intended this engine, the power figures stand at 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. Those are good numbers, but you’d expect a bit more given this engine’s displacement. Ford focused more on durability than out-and-out performance, but that’s not to say this engine can’t be tuned.

Far from it, actually. In part two of this series, Brian Wolfe shows just how straightforward it can be to get some real power out of the engine. With some modifications to the intake and exhaust and a high-lift cam, the massive V-8 can churn out over 600 horsepower.

And that’s without any forced induction. So, there’s probably some more head room to just how much you can eke out of this motor. If anything, that does speak to Ford’s aims to try and make this a true tank of an engine. While we’ve yet to see long-term reliability in the new Super Duty, it’s cool to see it can make some impressive power as well, if that’s your thing.

