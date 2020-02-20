This 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Is The Most Track-Focused Yet

The Honda Civic Type R is a bit of an odd duck here in the U.S., since it doesn’t have too many direct competitors out there. We first saw Honda’s latest hot hatch here in 2017, and since then it’s been one of the most fun front-wheel drive cars you can buy. Now, not only did Honda update the standard model, but they’ve also introduced this Civic Type R Limited Edition model for our consumption.

And when Honda says “limited”, they aren’t kidding. While the entire Civic model lineup sells more than 325,000 examples each year (going on 2019 figures), only 600 of these Phoenix Yellow Limited Editions will arrive on our shores. As it is a more exclusive production run, each of the 600 units will get individually numbered serial plates on top of the yellow paint scheme when they go on sale later this year.

What makes the Civic Type R Limited Edition unique

The headline of the 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition is its weight reduction from the standard model. Thanks to forged BBS aluminum wheels, Honda managed to shave 18 pounds of the unsprung weight for this special edition. Removing some sound deadening, the rear wiper, tonneau cover and rear heater ducts took another 28 pounds off the curb weight, so this model tips the scales at just a hair over 3,000 pounds. While the European models like the one shown in the video above will ditch the infotainment system, that’s something we’ll still get here in the American market.

Despite the weight loss, the 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition packs no more power than the standard version. You still get a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, mated exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission. Honda did, for its part, recalibrate the steering and tuned the dampers specifically for this application.

One of the new features to the Civic Type R range, however, is the LogR datalogging system. Honda designed the app specifically to work with the Type R, and drivers interact with it through their infotainment system and an app on their smartphone. Using LogR, you can use a performance monitor to provide vehicle information at any given moment. The log mode records your lap times on the track, while an “Auto Score” function aims to improve your driving by generating a smoothness score using algorithms that monitor your braking, acceleration and steering.

No pricing available yet

Like the standard model, the 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition will get the Honda Sensing suite as standard equipment. Honda hasn’t announced official pricing yet, but more information will be available closer to launch. Stay tuned for more videos coming soon to our TFLcar YouTube channel!