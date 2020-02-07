Meet The Jeep Wrangler JPP 20: Mopar’s Factory-Modified Wrangler With Every Off-Road Mod You’d Want

If you drop into the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, you might see this and think, “That Wrangler is already modified to the gills!” You’d be right about that, as this is a factory-modified example that brings every conceivable Jeep Performance Parts catalog part to the table. With this JPP 20, Mopar created a factory-built (emphasis on built) Wrangler that you can buy straight from the factory. I’m sure a lot of you out there in the Jeep community want to personalize your own rigs. But for those of you who want to go straight for the finish line of built-out Jeeps and order this straight from your dealer, now you can.

Unlike some special editions, though, this isn’t built off a Rubicon model. Instead, Mopar based the Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 off an Unlimited Sport S model. You can get it in Ocean Blue, pictured above, or white, with three available engines. As ever, you can get the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. The 2.0-liter turbo I-4, on the other hand, makes 270 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Finally, there’s the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 with 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Everything you get with the JPP 20

Just sticking with the exterior, it may take awhile to get through all of what you get with the JPP 20. Mopar fitted tube doors, rock sliders, beadlock wheels, BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrains, a steel front bumper, bumper hoop, LED exterior light kits, and a Warn winch. Around the back, you get the JPP reinforced swing gate hinge so you can fit larger tires, and a CHMSL kit to mount the third brake light to clear those tires.

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 also features the 2-inch lift kit from the performance parts catalog. Blacked out badges, and American flag hood graphic and a JPP graphic on the passenger side quarter-panel round off the aesthetic changes.

Inside, Mopar fitted the JPP 20 with a 7.0-inch infotainment display from the Technology Group. A welcome upgrade over the standard 5.0-inch Uconnect 3 system, the larger unit does support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Mopar all-weather floor mats are included, as is a cargo tray kit for the back area.

No official pricing yet

Jeep hasn’t announced official pricing for the JPP 20 just yet. Dealers will open orders in the second quarter of 2020, and vehicles should arrive at dealerships this summer.

Stay tuned for more updates from the 2020 Chicago Auto Show!