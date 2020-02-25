Look! 2021 Ford Bronco Prototype Interior, 2.7L Turbo V6, and Up To 150 Accessories At Launch! (Report)

We get several more details about the upcoming 2021 Ford Bronco. First prototype interior images surface, and the interior appears to be production ready. There is a separate report that claims the Bronco will use a 2.7-liter turbocharged EcoBoost V6 as one of its engines. This is based on an anonymous source and FordAuthority.com. Finally, there is news that the 2021 Bronco will have up to 150 accessories ready for sale as soon as the first Bronco reach the dealership.

2021 Ford Bronco

The interior images come to us courtesy of Bronco6G.com forum. The prototype interior is very linear, simple, and appears to be production-ready. There is a relatively large infotainment screen in the middle (that is running the SYNC system). There is center console gear lever, and a large knob next to the shifter that may control the different terrain modes and other function.

FordAuthority.com reports an insider statement that the Bronco will have a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 as one of the engine options. What the other engine will be is not clear. The power specification is also unknown at this time, but a 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 in the F-150 is rated at 325 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque.

Finally, Auto News reports that Ford is planning around 150 new Bronco accessories to be available for sale (factory or dealership installed) as soon as the Bronco itself goes on sale. Here is the Auto News report, but a subscription is required to read it.

Here is all of the other information we have about the upcoming 2021 Bronco.