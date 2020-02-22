These Are The 10 Most Efficient EVs You Can Buy Today, According To Official EPA Ratings

At the moment, there’s really only one player that’s truly in the game when it comes to real-world range that rivals gasoline cars: Tesla. Their Model S has long held the crown, and the updated version manages 390 miles on a single charge. The Model X and Model 3 Long Range sit comfortably within the 300-mile club as well. That’s a feat that no legacy automaker has matched yet, but that’s not to say that some cars don’t compete with Tesla on efficiency for a given battery size.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rates electric cars on a Miles Per Gallon equivalent scale, or MPGe. Using that system, an electric car consuming 33.7 kWh is equivalent to burning one gallon of gasoline. That means for cars like the Tesla Model 3 Long Range, for example, that you can go 130 miles on the combined cycle for each 33.7 kWh (or 1 “gallon”) of energy you use. That results in a MPGe rating of 121, much higher than any gasoline car.

Most efficient EVs by MPGe (Least to most efficient)

Rank Model MPGe (City/Hwy/Comb.) Range (mi) 10) Nissan Leaf (40 kW non-Plus)* 124 / 99 / 112 150 9) Kia Niro EV* 123 / 102 / 112 239 8) Chevrolet Bolt 127 / 108 / 118 259 7) Hyundai Kona Electric 132 / 108 / 120 258 6) Tesla Model Y Performance AWD 129 / 112 / 121 315 5) Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD 124 / 116 / 121 322 4) Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 124 / 116 / 121 322 3) Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD 136 / 123 / 130 310 2) Hyundai Ioniq Electric 145 / 121 / 133 170 1) Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus 148 / 132 / 141 250

These results are ranked by average combined efficiency according to EPA figures. Models like the Tesla Model 3 Long Range perform better on the highway than the Hyundai Kona Electric, but the Hyundai’s higher efficiency in city driving puts it out ahead.

The EPA publishes efficiency ratings to fueleconomy.gov.

Driving conditions will affect your range

Thanks to lower weight and a lack of all-wheel drive, the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus and Hyundai Kona Electric are actually the most efficient. They don’t have the same range as the larger capacity, all-wheel drive models, but they excel in making the most out of what they have.

Of course, depending on where you live and how you drive your real-world efficiency results may vary. We created the "Loveland Trials" test for that exact reason, seeing how these cars manage in mountain driving conditions.