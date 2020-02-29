New 2020 BMW X5M & X6M Are Blindingly Quick, But Are They Also Off-Road Worthy? Head-to-head Review (Video)

2020 BMW X5M vs X6M

These two new 2020 X5M and X6M Competition SUVs are the pinnacle of high performance SUVs from BMW. Which one of these new 600+ horsepower people haulers is best for you? The X6M costs approximately $3,500 more than the X5M. Let’s break down all the details, do some real-world 0-60 MPH testing, and doing some light off-roading to see what’s what.

If you think that the X6M is simply a X5M with a lower profile roof, there is more to it than just that. The front ends are distinct with the way the grilles and air inlets are shaped. These differences are subtle, but they are there. Yes, the roof lines are very different, and the rear ends are obviously unique.

2020 BMW X5M

These two are top-of-the-line Competition models. The M-specific 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. The X5M and X6M start with a rating of 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. The Competition package bumps the output up to 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an M-specific 8-speed automatic transmission.

This translates to a stated 3.7-second 0-60 MPH times and a top speed between 155 to 177 MPH, depending on the package.

2020 BMW X6M

The new 2020 X5M starts at $105,100 or $114,100 for the Competition model. The $995 destination fee is extra. The X6M has a $3,500 premium over the X5M.

The BMW SUVs compete against some of the following: Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S, which starts at around $110,000 and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that has a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 with 707 hp and 3.3 sec 0-60 MPH. It starts at around $89,000. Finally, the Tesla Model X does a 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds and starts at $99,600.

If given the choice between these two, I would choose the X5M Competition. I like the utility of the rear cargo area and the X5 style more than that of the X6.

Please come back tomorrow morning when we will add a full-length video comparing these two.