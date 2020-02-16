2022 Nissan 380Z, 2020 Yaris vs Venue and Foot Issues? [Ask Nathan]

The old 370Z (pictured) is in desperate need of a replacement

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Will the next Z become the Nissan 380Z?

2020 Toyota Yaris vs. 2020 Hyundai Venue?

What the hell is wrong with your leg/foot!?

The first question comes from a Nissan Z fan who wants to know if the next Nissan Z will be called the 2022 Nissan 380Z.

Q: (Via NathanAdlen@Twitter) Hi Nathan!

I was wondering if the next Z will be a 380Z. The new V6 they just introduced is a 3.8. Is it like the monster 3.8 in the GT-R? Maybe it will power the next Z? If they build one!

— Abione

A: YES! We (should be) getting a new Nissan Z!

That 3.8-liter V6 you’re referring to is slated to be used in the upcoming Nissan Frontier. It makes 310 horsepower and lbs feet of torque. That setup is bolted to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Now, according to Nissan – this 3.8 V6 is a “high-tech” power plant that will be used in several future vehicles. When I asked one of their reps (at the 2020 Chicago auto show) about its relationship with the current 3.8-liter V6 in the Nissan GT-R. They said that engine is completely different, hand-built and they share nothing in common. According to reports, the next Nissan Z may feature a twin-turbocharged V6, rear drive, possible electrification and a slightly more retro theme. Here are some encouraging quotes: “We are not forgetting about Z,” Ivan Espinosa, corporate vice president of global and Japan product planning, stated during an interview at the Tokyo Motor Show. “It is one of our emblematic cars.” — Motor Trend Global Vice President of Design, Alfonso Albaisa said he wanted to build one, and hinted at a heritage design. All in all, the next Nissan Z looks like it could happen. Will it compete against vehicles like the Toyota Supra? Let’s hope so.

N

The next message comes a reader who is cross-shopping a 2020 Toyota Yaris and a 2020 Hyundai Venue.

Q: Question about hatchbacks.



I am looking at two cars. The 2020 Hyundai Venue and Toyota Yaris. Both are new and are hatchbacks. Price wise, I can get them for about $20,000 with all the features I want.

So I was wondering which one is a smarter buy?

Thanks

Amir. K

Las Vegas, NV

A: Hi!

There are many details you left out. It would be great to know if you need space for passengers (Hyundai), if you prefer sportier handling (Toyota) over power (Hyundai)… or Mazda engineering (Toyota).

They are both sweet little rides and both are available for under $20,000.

My personal choice for fun is the 2020 Toyota Yaris. That opinion is based on its fun spirit, excellent interior design and outstanding economy. On the other hand, the logical choice has to be the 2020 Hyundai Venue. It is roomier, more utilitarian, has much more power and it has Hyundai’s massive warranty.

The Hyundai Venue has a 1.6-liter I4 that makes 121 horsepower. It’s peppy despite having a continuously variable transmission (CVT)… but you CAN get a five speed manual in the base models – which is always more fun. While it does look like an all-wheel drive (AWD) crossover – it only comes with front-wheel drive.

The Venue gets up to 30 mpg city and 34 mpg highway. Base price for the 2020 Hyundai Venue is $17,350.

Based completely on a Mazda 2, the 2020 Toyota Yaris comes with a weak, but thrifty 1.5-L four-banger. It makes a paltry 106 hp – and there is only a six-speed automatic transmission available. While it its mighty slow, it gets outstanding fuel mileage. The 2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback gets 32 mpg city and 40 mph highway.

You have to ask yourself which benefits your needs best.

Cheers!

N

The last question is actually based on the multitude of questions and comments we’re getting about my foot.

Q: Nathan, what’s going on with your foot/leg?

(Many people notice my boot in videos and my general lack of maneuverability.)

Speaking of all IS well… THIS IS EPIC!