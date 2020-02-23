Return of the Porsche 914, RAV4 vs. CR-V and Snarky Posts [Ask Nathan]

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

The first question comes from a fan who wants to know if there will be a new Porsche 914.

Q: (Via NathanAdlen@Twitter) Is this true about a new Porsche 914!?

I hear that they might do an affordable EV or hybrid sports car that will take on the Tesla sports car.

A: There is an article talking about the return of the Porsche 914.

That being said, there is nothing solid out there other than conjecture. The Porsche Club of America and Autoweek both did a op-ed post on why they think it’s a good idea. Still, there is nothing new out of Porsche about future product; however… A Porsche 914-E would be a great idea! Think about is this way: the Porsche 914, one of the original “entry level” Porsches, not counting the 912 – was outstanding. A tiny little performer that was very inexpensive to run and own, the original 914 was a joint project between Volkswagen and Porsche. Built from the late ’60s through the mid ’70s, it wasn’t very powerful, but it handles like a slot car. So, it was inexpensive, great handling and a great way to bring new buyers to Porsche. Today, the Porsche Taycan is the top aspirational model, but it’s woefully expensive. With a starting price of over $103,000 – the Taycan is up there. Porsche does not currently have a second all-electric vehicles to offer. What if… Volkswagen has a ton of experience with affordable EVs. Porsche, well – they’re Porsche, so they have high performance expertise. If they got together and jointly built an EV that’s affordable, rear drive and similar to the original 914’s philosophy – it could be a winner. It’s just an opinion, nothing more. What do you guys think?

The next message comes a reader who is cross-shopping a 2020 Toyota RAV4 and a Honda CR-V. He’s curious about reliability.

Q: Greetings Gentlemen, Love TFL, and have watched for years now.

As an old car guy (used to race SCCA Stock events in a ’69 Fiat 124 Sport Coupe and an even older Alfa) who likes to stay current… I appreciate your clear, knowledgeable, comprehensive, no-bs approach.



I have a question. Now approaching 70, we are shopping for a replacement for my sweetie’s ’09 Honda Fit. We’ve narrowed it down to the two mentioned. Partly because she keeps stealing my ’05 Tundra whenever it snows, and partly because we’ll be moving out of downtown Portland to a more rural property soon. And because excellent gas mileage is critical to her. Both are good brands (we currently own one of each we’ve been quite happy with) they each have their strengths & weaknesses.



But one piece of the equation remains vague. Expected longevity. Since we are hoping this is the final auto she ever buys… this becomes a critical factor. Going solely on brand history, I’d guess the Toyota would get a slight advantage. But I’m just guessing without knowing much about the particular models, let along the hybrid versions. I’d really appreciate a more informed opinion. Can you help? David G

Oh man, I once had a ’73-ish Fiat 124 Sport Coupe and I loved it. It was a pile of wrecking yard parts and I could never get it quite right. Sadly, I could never afford to keep it.

The consensus seems to be that the Toyota RAV4 is the most reliable out of the two. This is not from personal experience, I think they are both solid, but some Honda owners (many Honda forums) complained of oil consumption issues with the new engine.

I wish I could be more precise, but that’s all I have.

The last question is based on someone who doesn’t like some of our responses on our YouTube channels.

Q: Why do you guys insist on being insulting when insulted?

I noticed when you get certain comments, some of your replies are snarky. Not blaming you, you seem to represent yourself and are usually pretty logical and fun. I’m referring to the people who post things like, “Worst comment ever” and stuff like that.

