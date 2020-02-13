Here Are The Safest New Cars And Crossovers Of 2020, According To The IIHS

Modern cars are safer than ever before. That’s not just a marketing blurb, either — although manufacturers love to shout their cars’ safety awards from the rooftops. Instead, our cars are getting safer each year because agencies like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) keep moving the goal posts on its Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ awards. Automakers have to up their game to achieve the coveted safety titles for 2020.

For this year, vehicles have to have a “good” rating (the best of four possible results) on all crashworthiness tests. That’s nothing new, but all vehicles must also achieve a good or “acceptable” rating on its headlights, and have available frontal crash prevention systems that score a “superior” or “advanced” rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian applications.

So far, 64 vehicles quality for at least Top Safety Pick by those standards. Of those, 23 achieved the Top Safety Pick+ rating, according to the IIHS’ statement on Thursday. The IIHS hasn’t tested all 2020 models yet, so this list will grow throughout the year. That said, here are the safest new cars and crossovers you can buy according to their tests.

Top Safety Pick+: 23 vehicles

Genesis, Mazda and Subaru all earned top marks with most of their models for the 2020 model year. As in previous years, the “plus” rating applies only to vehicles that have scored good or acceptable on headlight rankings across their entire range. As a result, cars like the Kia Telluride did not get a Top Safety Pick+ award, even though it scores exceptionally well on its crash tests and crash prevention systems. Models that get less than “acceptable”, as the Telluride did with its standard headlights, are automatically relegated to Top Safety Pick status.

The Tesla Model 3 also made the Top Safety Pick+ list, as it is currently one of the electric cars you can buy. The Hyundai Nexo is also a notable inclusion on the list, though it’s not available for sale nationwide.

Top Safety Pick+ vehicles

Acura RDX

Audi A6

Cadillac XT6, built after October 2019

Genesis G70, built after December 2019

Genesis G80

Honda Insight

Hyundai Nexo

Lexus ES

Lexus NX

Mazda3

Mazda6

Mazda CX-3

Mazda CX-5, with automatic emergency braking

Mercedes-Benz C-Class, with automatic emergency braking

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, built after July 2019 w/ automatic emergency braking

Nissan Maxima

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Subaru Forester

Subaru Legacy

Subaru Outback, built after October 2019

Toyota Camry

Top Safety Pick+: 41 vehicles

Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Subaru dominate the rest of the Top Safety Pick list, as their models landed here instead of Top Safety Pick+ if they missed the top mark on headlights. Several of the entry level cars only have automatic emergency braking as an option, and the Top Safety Pick designation only applies to those cars that have the system equipped.

Top Safety Pick vehicles