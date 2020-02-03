UPDATE: Super Bowl LIV Commercial Round-up: Which Was Your Favorite?

This is what to look out for when the Chiefs take on the 49ers

Oh yeah, Hummer’s back! Well, nearly — you will get a glimpse of it during the game. [Photo: GMC]

Update: Super Bowl LIV is now over, the Kansas City Chiefs took home their first championship in 50 years, and we got a few fun commercials to talk about. Which one was your favorite?

A lot of the marketing leviathans returned this year: Audi, Kia, Toyota and the like. However, there are a few rookies to the game as well, like Genesis. That said, Planters had my favorite commercial last year, as a high-energy ad with Mötley Crüe’s Kickstart my heart and Charlie Sheen, no less. Things are a bit more somber this year, as Planters apparently decided to kill off Mr. Peanut in their latest Super Bowl commercial.

Audi: “Let It Go”

While the e-tron GT headlined Audi’s Super Bowl spot last year, now the baton has passed to the e-tron Sportback. Think Audi’s electric SUV but with more coupe-ish styling. More to the point, if you haven’t already figured it out by the title, is Maisie Williams channeling her inner Elsa as she fights nightmarish (and polluting) L.A. traffic.

Genesis: “Young Luxury”

Somebody had to make luxury fun, and Genesis is calling out its rivals with its first SUV, the GV80. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend star in the ad, and the former’s keeping it real during a ritzy cocktail party. Old luxury had a good run, with new luxury belonging to the young, and fashionably late.

GMC: “Quiet Revolution”

“A quiet revolution is coming,” says GMC. In the age of endless franchise reboots and constant reinventions, nothing is ever truly dead. Enter the Hummer, formerly an gas-chugging tribute to American might. Now, General Motors aims to reinvent the brand under the GMC marque as an all-electric truck with 1,000 horsepower, and a bit unrealistic 11,500 lb-ft of torque. The ad campaign also features LeBron James.

Check out more of our coverage on the news below:

Hyundai: “Smart Pahk”

Okay, I laughed at this one may more than I should have. Hyundai rotates in big-name stars for its goofier ads, and this year is no exception. This ad features the 2020 Hyundai Sonata, as well as native Bostonians Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch and John Krasinski. The fancy new Sonata arrives and shows just how easily it can pahk itself, just about anywhere.

Jeep: “Groundhog Day”

Who doesn’t love Bill Murray? FCA keeps things fun with this latest Jeep commercial, showing what new adventures you could have in the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Even in the middle of winter, it’s always fun to drive around with no doors and no top, right? “Who cares!?”

Kia: “Tough Never Quits” (2 ads)

While Hyundai tends to go for the silly, lighthearted side of advertising, Kia tends to tug at your heartstrings. Josh Jacobs stars in this commercial, driving the 2021 Kia Seltos on the streets of Tulsa, Oklahoma, his home town, with some encouraging words to believe in yourself and be tougher than the world around you.

A second Kia ad will air, which you can see below:

Planters: “Road Trip”

Remember what I said about nothing truly ever being dead with Hummer? Bear that in mind with this commercial, in which Planters kills off Mr. Peanut while Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes are on a road trip.

So, yeah, there’s that.

Porsche: “The Heist”

This commercial shows a group of security staff “stealing” a wide range of vehicles through Porsche’s history. At the head of that pack, though, is the all-electric Taycan. The tagline? Porsche’s Taycan is “the car that steals you”.

Toyota: 2020 Highlander

Whether we’re talking about a biological disaster, a roving band of old west types or alien creatures, the 2020 Toyota Highlander can handle everything you throw at it. Not quite the places most people will go with their three-row family crossovers, but it’s an interesting way to sell an otherwise ordinary segment.