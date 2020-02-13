Tesla Issues Recall For 15,000 Model X Crossovers For Defective Power Steering Motor Bolts

Tesla has issued a voluntary recall for 15,000 Model X crossovers due to a defect in the power steering system. An older issue affects older 2016 models, where the cars can lose power steering assist, which increases the risk of a serious crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), aluminum bolts that attach the power steering assist gear to the gear housing may corrode over time. If that happens, the bolts can break, causing a complete loss of power steering. Tesla’s recall affects most Model X units built before October 2016. The campaign does not affect examples built after that date.

At the moment, there are no known crashes or injuries related to the Model X recall. The campaign affects 14,193 cars in the United States and another 843 in Canada. According to a Reuters report, safety agency Transport Canada said Tesla will replace the mounting bolts and steering gear if necessary. For its part, the company said it “observed excessive corrosion on the bolts that attach this component to the steering gear in affected Model X vehicles.” Particularly, the issue comes up in areas with cold climates that use road salts.

Tesla says it will contact owners to schedule an appointment addressing the issue. It will also apply a corrosion-preventing sealant on affected vehicles as part of the repair process.