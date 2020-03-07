2020 Audi S4 Review: Can Its Turbo V6 Power Stand A Chance Against The Tesla Model 3 Performance?

It wasn’t too long ago that if you wanted some serious power in your sports sedan, you needed a big engine. When I say big, I’m talking about the 5.2-liter Lamborghini V10 in the first-generation RS6, or indeed the 4.2-liter V8 in some older generations of the Audi S4 and RS4. Now, with the 2020 Audi RS4, you have a twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 at its heart. It’s still plenty quick despite the downsizing, with 349 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque on tap. But here’s the thing — we’re on the precipice of going from smaller, turbocharged engines to no engine at all, at least not as we’ve known it.

Enter cars like the Tesla Model 3 Performance. Not only do electric cars forego the gasoline engine entirely, but they pull out amazing performance numbers thanks to the massive torque on offer. While the 2020 Audi S4 will sprint from 0-60 in a perfectly respectable 4.4 seconds, the Tesla Model 3 Performance will do it in 3.2 seconds.

The 2020 Audi S4 is the most refined version yet, but is it worth the cost over something like a Tesla Model 3?

The Audi makes a sweet noise

In the Audi’s favor, though, you do get a mean bark from that V6, which is something you don’t get in a Model 3 Performance. Apart from the turbo power and the noise, the 2020 Audi S4 also has sharp, but not overstated styling, as well as a solid interior with sporty red seats, Audi’s Virtual Cockpit, and a host of technology features to keep owners entertained for awhile to come. The Tesla Model 3 has the edge on acceleration, but its interior isn’t quite as enthusiast-focused. Tesla’s minimalist interior is definitely a nice touch for a wide range of owners, but the S4 comes at the sports sedan with some flair for the interior.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance puts down serious performance numbers without breaking the bank.

When it comes down to making a decision, the choice depends on whether you’re ready to buy into the electric car lifestyle just yet. Let’s not forget, even Audi is shifting toward electric cars in the near future, but for now it still has its raucous, turbocharged S and RS variants powered by gasoline. The Tesla Model 3 Performance can come in just under $50,000 as well with applicable tax incentives, while the Audi tips the scales at $62,840. Is it worth the extra cash? Let us know what you think in the comments below!