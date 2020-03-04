2021 Audi RS 7 Turns Up The Power, But Not The Price

[Photos: Audi]

What you’re looking at above is the 2021 Audi RS 7. At a glance, it may not look too different from the previous generation, but there have been quite a few changes under the skin. To start, it’s the most powerful variant yet, pushing its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 up to 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Audi pegs its 0-60 time at 3.5 seconds (down from 3.9 seconds in the old model), and touts optimizations to the eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive system.

In short, the 2021 Audi RS 7 is more powerful and quicker than ever before. It’s not just about power, though, as the RS 7 also comes with specific tuning for its adaptive air suspension. Beyond that, it’s also available without the air suspension, using a Dynamic Ride Control system with steel springs and three-way adjustable dampers to minimize bode roll without resorting to electronics. The 2021 Audi RS 7 in any setting sits 0.4 inches lower than the standard A7. At speeds over 75 mph, however, the air suspension-equipped models will lower another 0.4 inches when in dynamic mode to reach its 190 mph top speed.

Dynamic photo, Colour: tango red

New technology on tap

It’s not just a matter of power, speed and handling with the 2021 Audi RS 7. There’s also new technology on tap, including Audi’s dual MMI infotainment system. A 10.1-inch upper display joins an 8.6-inch lower unit to handle media and climate controls, respectively. A second-generation, 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster also comes standard on the RS 7.

On the styling and comfort front, the new RS 7 only shares four components with the standard A7. Audi says only the hood, roof, front doors and tailgate are identical, while all the other parts have changed. Up front, you get an RS-specific honeycomb Singleframe grille. The lip spoiler is also unique to the RS 7, as are the 21-inch wheels (22s are optional) and the exhaust outlets. Black Optic and Carbon Optic packages add more black and carbon fiber appearance trim to make the car look much more sinister.

It’s still expensive, but not more than it was

Whenever automakers bring a new model along, it has a tendency to get much more expensive. Not so with the 2021 Audi RS 7, which keeps its price around $114,000 to start. Tempting if you have the money, given the fresh looks and the extra power.

Of course, if you want a bit more practicality, the equally powerful RS6 Avant is reason to celebrate. As it turns out, this is a great time to be into fast Audis.

