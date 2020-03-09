Breaking: Oh Look, The Full-Size Ford Bronco Just Leaked Too

Here's an example of what the production model should look like before you're supposed to see it

Well, it’s not as if we’re deprived for Bronco news today. Just on the heels of the Bronco Sport leaking online, so too did someone put out images of the full-size 2021 Ford Bronco for our consumption. It’s big, it’s boxy, and more to the point it looks a lot like the spy shots we’ve seen to date. FullSizeBronco forums and several others posted the image above earlier today, in both two and four-door forms.

I use the word “image” because “photo” may not fit the bill. As if the timing isn’t odd enough, some folks have been pointing out that it looks like an (admittedly good) photoshop. That said, even if this is a rendering, it seems to be a real-to-life representation of what the production model will look like.

Up front, the round headlights and LED running lights that lead into the “BRONCO” grille look exactly like the test mules we’ve seen in recent months. The door and roof configurations check out, as does the upright windshield arrangement. Again, the mirrors look a little bit off, but that just may be done to this one image. As with earlier two-door variants that have leaked, like Road & Track pointed out, this four-door Bronco looks pretty much identical.

The (actual) reveal is coming this month

Despite the photo leaks and rumors, no official information is currently out there on the new Bronco’s powertrains. Odds are the 2021 Ford Bronco will share a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine with the Ranger when it launches later in March. However, I’ve always been hopeful it will arrive with a 2.7-liter V6 engine, potentially as a bona fide “Raptor” model. A seven-speed manual transmission, removable doors and a removable top are supposedly on tap too.

If the 2021 Ford Bronco launches with all those things, then the Jeep Wrangler will definitely have a challenger on its hands. Stay tuned for more updates coming soon!