Retraction: Dealer Removes Earlier Pricing On 2021 Ford Bronco, Calling The Claims ‘Inaccurate’

A recent spy shot does show us what the 2021 Ford Bronco will look like. [Photo: Bronco6G forums]

Every day is a day closer we get to the 2021 Ford Bronco finally making its way into the limelight, and throngs of enthusiasts — and Ford dealers, naturally — are salivating at the thought of finally getting their hands on the brand’s reincarnated Jeep fighter. In the frenzy leading up to its official debut, a dealer’s website in Salina, Kansas published pricing information claiming the new Bronco would start right at $30,000. That sort of price could be a steal if it were true. However, at this point we cannot say that information is accurate.

To that end, we’re publishing a retraction of our previous post, which I already removed. Of course, we’re as excited as anyone to see the brand new Ford Bronco. In pursuit of covering such an important debut, we don’t want to inform the buying public and our loyal audience with any incorrect pricing claims. We never intend to publish outright false information, but we do need to acknowledge that our earlier post, as far as we know, didn’t contain correct information for the thousands of you who read it.

For their part, the dealer stated the information was added by a third-party vendor, and that the information has since been removed.

In the normal sequence of events, Ford will reveal the car (sometime next week, as far as we’re aware), then publish more detailed pricing information closer to the Bronco’s launch later this year. Now, the company will need to compete against the Jeep Wrangler, which does start near $28,000 for the two-door Sport. Four-door versions start around $31,000, so it would make some sense for Ford to price the larger Bronco somewhere in the low-$30,000 range. That said, neither TFL nor that dealer can say with any sort of certainty that will be the case.

We may still have a few months to wait for the 2021 Ford Bronco to actually hit dealers, but we will report what information we get (with the necessary caveats) as it comes up.