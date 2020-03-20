2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands?! Leaked Order Guide Shows Trims, Engines, Transmission, Options, and More

2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands trim?

We have what appears to be a leaked 2021 Ford Bronco Sport dealership order guide. It comes to us thanks to Bronco Sport Forum. This information is unofficial and unconfirmed by Ford.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

The all-new upcoming Bronco Sport 4×4 is a compact crossover with a focus on off-road prowess. It is based on the new Ford Escape, but it has an entirely unique body and design. The leaked order guide shows a lot of new information. For example, the Bronco Sport wheelbase is shown as 105.1 inches. (For reference: Ford Escape wheelbase is 106.7 inches.)

Trim Levels

The order guide images show five trim levels for the Bronco Sport 4×4: base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands, and First Edition. The trim levels do not follow Ford’s traditional naming structure. It is based on geographical locations and different activities you might be doing.

Colors

The crossover is said to arrive with two roof color options: black and gray. While the rest of the vehicle can be had in one of 10 colors. The color names include: Area 51 and Kodiak Brown.

Powertrain

The Bronco Sport is said to come equipped with a choice of two turbocharged engines (no hybrids are currently listed). The engine options include a 1.5-liter turbo 3-cylinder or a 2.0-liter turbo 4-cylinder. Both of the engines are paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. If these engines are identical to the ones in the 2020 Escape (which they should be), then the power outputs should be as follows.

1.5L turbo I3: 181 hp / 190 lb-ft

181 hp / 190 lb-ft 2.0L turbo I4: 250 hp / 280 lb-ft

The Bronco Sport is listed as having a choice of two tire sizes: 225/65R17 all-terrain or 235/65R17 all-terrain.