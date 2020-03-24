This Is It! 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Spied (This Time In Camouflage) In The Wild

Yes, we have technically seen the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport in the sheet metal already thanks to some earlier leaked images. While those leant a lot of perspective into what the production model will look like, the shots only showed the car from a few angles, and those shots left out the crisper details. These new ones, on the other hand, come from our spy photographers, who were able to get a clearer look (minus the camouflage) at Ford’s upcoming Jeep Renegade fighter.

Up front, the LED headlights and running lights dominate the car’s fascia. Like what we’ve seen from its bigger brother, the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport has DRLs that point directly toward the center of the grille. You can’t see it here with the camouflage, but there should be a “BRONCO” font across the grille. Smaller LED fog lights flank the upper headlight assemblies, and the recovery hooks on the front speak well to this car’s supposed off-road ability, as does its ground cleraance.

On that front, Ford naturally hasn’t posted any numbers pertaining to the Bronco Sport just yet. However, in an earlier post I pointed out that it should be somewhere around the 8.7 inch mark. We don’t know that with any degree of certainty, but that’s where it needs to be to compete against the Jeep Renegade Trailhawk, and indeed other adventure crossovers like the Subaru Crosstrek.

Powertrains are another mystery, although it wouldn’t be outside Ford’s wheelhouse to offer at least two different engine choices. That’s what they’ve done with the new Escape upon which the Bronco Sport is based, with a 1.5-liter EcoBoost on the entry-level end, and a 2.0-liter unit on top-end models. Fortunately, some new information did shed some light on what trim levels we can expect to see.

Big Bend, Outer Banks and Badlands, Oh My

At the back, we know from the earlier pictures the “Bronco Sport” and Blue Oval logos will be on the tailgate. Whether the reported trim levels for hte four-wheel drive models: base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands, and First Edition will be as well remains to be seen. Ford isn’t following convention with the naming scheme itself, so the trim level badge may end up on the door or elsewhere on the car, at least with the Badlands version.

Check out more on what we know so far in the post below:

Despite recent ongoing events, we should see the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport by mid-2020. That may well be delayed into the fall or later, but seeing these cars out testing is an encouraging sign that we’ll see the Bronco and it’s baby brother soon.

This is a developing post. More details and a video are coming soon!

2021 Ford Bronco Sport gallery