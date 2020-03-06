Here’s Our First Look At The 2021 Genesis G80, And Boy Does It Look Sharp

It's always been a good car, but now it looks like it can turn some heads as well

Genesis revamped their G90 flagship sedan with a large grille and “two-line” light design based in part on the stunning Essentia concept. Now, it’s time for the smaller G80 to get the same treatment, and Genesis showed off just what the new car will look like before its Korean market debut later this month. While the photos don’t show every single detail, they do give us a better idea of what we can expect down the rest of Genesis’ sedan lineup.

As with the last generation, the 2021 Genesis G80 is, at first glance, a scaled down version of the G90. However, the mid-range model has always carried a sportier vibe, and that’s still the case here. Although the grille is substantial, it’s smaller than the G90, and this car has a true two-piece headlight assembly, along with amber lights that run from the rear side of the front wheel arch to each front door. The hood design is a bit sleeker, while the strong character line extending back to the rear deck separates the top half of the G80’s silhouette from the bottom. The Genesis script is prominent on the trunk, and the rear end as a whole has a more fastback shape than the G90’s more traditional sedan look.

Then there’s the interior

Inside, however, the 2021 Genesis G80 appears to take its design directly from its SUV sibling. Put them side by side, and you’d be hard-pressed to tell this apart from the GV80. From the two-spoke steering wheel to the 14.5-inch infotainment display, this car takes on a much more elegant touch. The old G80 (and G90, for that matter) always felt a bit anonymous, even though both are still excellent cars.

The 2021 Genesis G80 still doesn’t have exact powertrain specs yet, but we should know more about that soon. Odds are it will see the same engines as the recently launched GV80 — a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder or a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6. Stay tuned for more updates, and check out more on Genesis’ first SUV below: