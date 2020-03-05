The 2021 Genesis GV80 Plays The Luxury SUV Game, But Starts Under $50,000

[Photos: Genesis]

Genesis’ new flagship SUV looks more ‘worth the wait’ by the day. It’s a new contender in the luxury crossover market, something to shake things up for the established players. On top of that, the company just announced Thursday that prices would start at just $49,925 for the base “Standard” model. That’s a rational place to start, as that’s where Genesis’ mainstream Hyundai and Kia siblings’ prices end, and it substantially undercuts the competition from BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, among others.

Depending on your budget, the 2021 Genesis GV80 range is split into two engine options. The 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine kicks off the lineup, complete with “2.5T” badges on the rear. The “Standard” model comes with rear-wheel drive, while all-wheel drive is an option ranging between $5,750 and $6,350 on the smaller engine. Despite being the smaller powerplant, you still get 300 horsepower, while the larger and more expensive 3.5-liter unit kicks out 375 horsepower. All-wheel drive comes standard with the larger engine.

2021 Genesis GV80 trim levels

Even on the base model, the 2021 Genesis GV80 comes loaded with standard equipment. Power-adjustable leatherette seats, ten standard airbags, smart cruise control, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, lane keep and lane follow assist, driver attention warning and a 14.5-inch infotainment display all come at the base price. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support also come as a standard feature on the base model.

The next level up from there is the Advanced trim, which adds more tech and luxury features. A panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, a heated steering wheel and a 21-speaker Lexicon premium audio system are the highlights of the top trim. It starts at $53,825 including destination for the rear-wheel drive version.

Step up to the Prestige, and the price goes up to $58,075 including Genesis’ $1,025 destination fee. Beyond the Standard’s features, you get genuine leather seats and 20-inch wheels. Remote smart parking assist, blind spot monitoring, three-zone climate control, and heated second row seats are some of the features you get beyond the base level GV80.

The 3.5-liter models largely bring the same options apart from the Advanced+ trim. That level adds power folding third-row seats. Pricing for the Advanced+ model starts at $65,075, which is $700 more than the two-row Advanced trim. No matter which model you buy, the 2021 Genesis GV80 comes with three years of scheduled maintenance and the Genesis Connected Services suite.

Here’s a complete pricing breakdown including the all-wheel drive variants:

Pricing by trim