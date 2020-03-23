The 2021 Honda Insight Gets Slightly More Expensive, But Adds More Tech On Higher Models

The base price remains the same as it was for 2020

2021 Honda Insight

The new Honda Insight just hit the scene to take on its small hybrid rivals less than two years ago, so this model doesn’t carry too many updates. Honda just announced pricing for the 2021 model, set to hit dealers tomorrow, March 24.

In that, the 2021 Honda Insight starts at the same price as the outgoing 2020 models. $23,885 nets you a base LX version that still has the Honda Sensing safety suite, earning the car a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). However, the EX and Touring trims do get a $500 price hike to accommodate both blind spot information and Cross-Traffic Monitor systems as standard equipment on those trims.

The 2021 Honda Insight EX starts at $25,765 including Honda’s $955 destination fee. The Touring starts at $29,795. All trim levels come standard with LED headlights, push-button start, and Honda’s 8-inch Display Audio infotainment system.

Radiant Red Metallic also joins the available colors, as shown in the photo above. On the efficiency front, the 2021 Honda Insight should make the same figures as we’ve seen before. The LX and EX models manage 55 City / 49 Highway / 52 Combined mpg. The fully-loaded Touring, on the other hand, achieves 51 City / 45 Highway / 48 Combined mpg thanks to the extra amenities.