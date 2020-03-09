Honda Nips And Tucks The 2021 Odyssey With A Fresh Face, More Standard Safety Tech

The powertrain and most of the styling stays the same

[Photos: Honda]

We live in an age dominated by crossovers, but that hasn’t stopped Honda, Toyota, Chrysler and Kia for duking it out for those buyers who still need a minivan. To that end, this 2021 Honda Odyssey doesn’t look radically different from the existing car, but there are a few thoughtful touches set to debut in April at the New York Auto Show. Honda will announce pricing closer to launch, but don’t expect it to move much from the current $30,790 MSRP.

For that money, the 2021 Honda Odyssey ships with updated LED lights and a redesigned grille. The new blackout grille replaces the old chrome bar, and Honda also updated the fog lights and lower fascia to suit. The top-end Elite trim gets new 19-inch alloy wheels and auto-folding side mirrors. In short, this Odyssey is typical refresh, but for a vehicle that leans on practicality most of its impactful changes are on the inside.

As before, the updated Odyssey packs a 3.5-liter V6 engine. It still makes 280 horsepower and pairs up to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

All 2021 Honda Odyssey models will get the Honda Sensing safety suite as standard equipment. Before, it was only standard on EX and above models. Rear seat reminder systems also make their way into 2021 Odyssey models, and integrate into the CabinWatch camera system on Touring and Elite models.

Inside, the 2021 Honda Odyssey houses updated climate controls and second-row seats that are easier to fold flat and remove. Touring and Elite models get the fashionable piano black trim treatment, and the Elite gets perforated leather seats on the first and second rows.

