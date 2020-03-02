The Alfa Romeo Giulia Gets More Hardcore With 540 Horsepower And A Massive Rear Wing

Look, we already know the 505 horsepower Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a quick car. So you can imagine what the outcome would be when the company takes that car as a base, strips a bunch of weight out, cranks the power up a notch and brings back a special name to boot? You get the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA, a car that takes the stupid fast Quadrifoglio model and turns it into a pure, hardcore track machine.

At its foundation, the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA, or “Gran Turismo Alleggerita” uses the same 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 as before. This time though, Alfa cranked up the performance dial to 540 horsepower. Thanks to a carbon fiber driveshaft, hood, roof, bumper, wheel arches, and racing seats (on the even more hardcore GTAm model), this Giulia also loses 220 pounds over the, dare I say, “quieter” version we’re used to.

No matter which hotter Giulia you get, Alfa Romeo quotes the 0-60 time at 3.6 seconds.

Then there’s the GTAm version, which takes things another step further. The GTAm loses the rear seats entirely, and adds in a roll cage, racing seats with six-point harnesses up front and even ditches the door handles for fabric door pulls. In creating its track monster, Alfa Romeo also swapped out the rear glass for a polycarbonate piece instead.

It will be rare…and expensive

If you’re jonesing to get into an Alfa Romeo GTA — and I definitely don’t blame you — you’ll need to put your name in now. Not only that, but you’ll likely have to shell out six figures in order to get one. Alfa Romeo didn’t formally announce pricing, but they did say production will be capped at 500 units worldwide.

Mind you, since the car is so exclusive, you will get some extra goodies to mark the occasion. On top of the “product ambassador specialist” who will work with buyers one-on-one, you’ll also get full racing kit to go with the car. That includes an Alpinestars racing set, GTA-liveried Bell helmet and a personalized Goodwool car cover. Buyers also get a driving course through the Alfa Romeo Driving Academy as part of the purchase. As the standard Giulia Quadrifoglio costs $73,995, we wouldn’t expect this package to cost anything short of a cool $100,000.

If you can’t afford the GTA — again, can’t blame you there — check out the “ordinary” Quadrifoglio below: