Audi Pickup Truck, EV Avalanche and Bronco Sport vs Bronco? [Ask Nathan]

An Audi pickup truck? Doubtful. but not impossible. (Image: Pickuptrucknews.com)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Will there be an Audi Pickup truck?

Did you guys say there would be an EV Chevy Avalanche?

What’s the difference between the Bronco Sport and regular Bronco?

The first question comes from a NathanAdlen@Twitter question, asking about a possible Audi pickup truck.

Q: (Via NathanAdlen@Twitter) With all the pickups coming out. Do you think there could be an Audi pickup truck?

Asking for a friend.

– Anonymous

A: I doubt it.

There was a time when a mid-size German luxury pickup truck might have seemed logical, but I think that time has passed. Mercedes-Benz discontinued the Mercedes-Benz X-Class and with EV pickup trucks right around the corner, it seems even less likely.

I could be wrong. Other websites and periodicals have theories about Audi secretly testing something that would be based on the VW Amarok. The thing is, VW and Ford are going to share both EV and some pickup technology. It could very well be a shared platform for the next generation Amarok, or something else.

An Audi pickup truck could be part of that mix, but (once again) I doubt it.

— N

The next question/statements comes from TFLtruck viewers and readers who think that I only favor Ram trucks.

Q: Hi Andre and Nathan! Did you guys just say that there would be an EV Chevrolet Avalanche?

I know that Chevy is building more EVs. But I never thought they would bring back the Chevy Avalanche as an EV! It is a big truck that’s not meant for a tiny EV motor am I right!?!?!?!?!?

Jethro

A: Nope! Andre reported about the upcoming GMC Hummer EV.

The interesting part of his report regarding the GMC Hummer EV is that there could be a few bits that may be inspired by the Chevrolet Avalanche. Items like the convertible tailgate/mid-gate design have a chance to find their way into the GMC Hummer EV.

Granted, this information is mostly speculative, it is based on some nifty tidbits that Andre came by.

I think it would be a fantastic idea. Furthermore, I hope they add the novel multi-pro tailgate, a super-high ground clearance and a better-than-Tesla standard range. If they do this right, it could be a game-changer!

N

The last question comes from a fan who is confuse between the upcoming Ford Bronco Sport and the upcoming Ford Bronco.

Q: Hi guys! I am a big fan coming from Tel Aviv, Israel and I was hoping to get some clarification about the Ford Bronco!

It seems like there are two completely different Broncos, does that seem right? I can’t get a direct answer on this and I would like you to explain if you could. I look forward to seeing all of you driving these trucks off the road!

Please tell Roman, Nathan and Andre that I am a huge fan. Please come our way and do some videos as well!

Dove