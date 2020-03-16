Here Are Payment Relief Options Automakers Are Offering Customers In The Wake Of The Coronavirus Outbreak

Here’s what you can do if you finance a car through an automaker’s credit service.

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, most companies are changing their policies to encourage social distancing, and releasing statements about what they plan to do to prevent the infection from spreading. Several automakers, for their part, are launching programs aimed to provide some relief to their customers. In the event you recently bought or are thinking about buying a new car, some are offering payment deferment or to cover payments for a certain period of time if buyers lose their jobs as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19.

Here, we’re putting together a summary of what solutions various automakers are offering, if you purchased a car through their credit service (Ford Motor Credit, for instance). We want this to be a resource you can use to find more information if you are impacted by the outbreak’s effects, so please leave a comment below if you feel something should be added to this list!

These offers mainly apply to new customers, though some are encouraging existing owners to explore their options as well, if needed. We will update this post with more information as it’s available.

Ford: Deferred Payments For New Customers

Ford announced an ad campaign Monday to get the word out on their assistance programs. Existing customers who financed through Ford Credit are advised to use the account manager website or FordPass app to find out what payment options they have. Alternatively, you can also call a hotline at (800) 723-4016 to discuss payment options.

For new customers, the company is offering a deferred payment option. If you buy a new vehicle through Ford Credit, the company will give you the option to delay payments for 90 days following the purchase. Ford is also providing $500,000 to non-profit groups in southeastern Michigan to support delivering food to senior citizens and children who do not have regular access to meals while schools are closed.

Hyundai/Genesis: Job Loss Protection returns

Hyundai and Genesis confirmed Monday they would make up to six months of payments for new owners who lose their jobs. This offer is meant more as a measure to stem the flow of lost sales in the coming weeks, as it applies to purchases made between March 14 and April 30, 2020. Specifically, you have to be approved for credit through Hyundai Capital to be eligible for the program. The offer also applies to Genesis customers who buy a new vehicle in the same time period.

Job Loss Protection, as Hyundai calls it, is a relaunch of a program that the company enacted after the 2008 financial crisis. Here’s how they outline who’s eligible:

“The Hyundai Assurance Job Loss Protection program provides up to six months of payment relief for customers who lose their job involuntarily. The payment relief is available for all customers, regardless of employment history, who purchased or leased their new vehicle from a Hyundai dealer and financed it through Hyundai Capital.”

Hyundai is also offering 90 days of payment deferment for customers who buy a new Santa Fe, Kona, Tucson, Venue, Accent, Elantra and Elantra GT. On the Genesis side, this offer applies to those who buy a Genesis G70 by April 30.