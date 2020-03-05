C8 Corvette Update: The First Cars Are On Their Way To Dealers

Good news, C8 Corvette fans — according to footage shared by CorvetteBlogger, the first production examples destined for dealers are leaving the Bowling Green, Kentucky plant. It’s welcome news, considering GM delayed production until early February due to last year’s union strike. The first example already sold for an eye-watering $3 million, but this is the first chance we mortals will have to actually buy, drive and see the C8 Corvette on the open road.

According to the post, the trucks started leaving the plant at 8:35 CST (Central Standard Time) on Thursday, March 4. The footage in their post came from one of the exterior webcams posted outside the National Corvette Museum, just across from the Bowling Green plant. What’s more, CorvetteBlogger‘s Jeremy Welborn noted that, “The 2020 Corvette I have on order had the shipping destination status showing as “Null” until today. This afternoon it was updated to Bowling Green KY National Corvette Museum!” A later update shows the transports in the daylight, and more importantly you can see the C8 Corvettes leaving the plant on I-65.

As it turns out, the 2020 C8 Corvette Stingray promises an awesome performance car for the price. That said, I’d totally expect dealer markups on examples that weren’t ordered directly by customers, as we see with many other hot car launches. The MSRP starts at $59,995, and for that (plus whatever the dealer charges) you get a 6.2-liter V8 with 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Chevy claims a 0-60 time under 3 seconds and a top speed of 194 mph. That power now comes from a mid-mounted engine, through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to the rear wheels.