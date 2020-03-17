Update: Easter Jeep Safari Has Been Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Restrictions

The Easter Jeep Safari is one of the biggest events of the year for enthusiasts, but it’s not to be in 2020. [Photo: TFLcar]

Update 3/17/2020: Red Rock 4-Wheelers posted a longer update — please see below.

We suspected it was coming, but now it’s official: Easter Jeep Safari is officially cancelled. Out of an abundance of caution, several state and local governments are restricting public gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. That includes public health officials in Utah, who voiced deeper concerns that events like Easter Jeep Safari could contribute to more cases of the virus cropping up among attendees.

Red Rock 4-Wheelers, Inc., organizers for the Easter Jeep Safari, released a succinct (update: much lengthier) statement on the matter Tuesday:

The emergency ordinance by the Grand County council and Moab City limiting attendance at special events has been extended to encompass motels and campgrounds in and around Moab. Guests have three days to check out of all motels and campgrounds, they are then to remain closed for 30 days. All the restaurants are restricted to curb service only at this time. In the best interests of everyone concerned, for the first time in 53 years, we are cancelling Easter Jeep Safari. There is no need to contact us, your Event fees will be refunded to your credit card as soon as possible, your patience is greatly appreciated as these may take 30-60 days to process. Sorry, we do not have the ability to retain your payments for the 2021 EJS. Please note – the trail of the month for March (3/21/20) and April (4/18/20) have been cancelled. A lot of people have concerns that the trails around Moab will be closed if Safari doesn’t happen. This is not the case, the trails here are always open as they are BLM, Multiple Use Lands. We appreciate your support through the years and hope to see you in 2021. Take care and be safe in your daily lives and travels. Check back for further updates as available.”

Further restrictions will hamper upcoming events

Sadly, Easter Jeep Safari is neither the first nor the last event to fall victim to the recent viral outbreak. In an effort to curb its spread, it appears efforts to restrict public gatherings will increase before it gets better. Several school districts and public buildings are closed through at least the end of March, while cases may continue to rapidly increase through the coming weeks of months.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) published a summary on the current situation as well as guidance for vulnerable groups who may be seriously impacted by the outbreak. Check out their official site for more information, and stay tuned to TFLcar.com for more updates on other automotive-related events in the near future.