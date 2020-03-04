The 1,700 Horsepower Koenigsegg Gemera Is The Perfect Car To Scratch That Hypercar Itch – And Terrify Your Kids

[Photo: Koenigsegg]

No, it’s Gemera – not “Gamera.”

Not to be confused with the Kaiju (monster) character Gamera, a giant flying turtle that spits flame, the Koenigsegg Gemera is a different kind of monster. A 1,700 hp beast that can go over 248 mph. By itself, it’s another hypercar…but this one has four seats.

In a nutshell, the Koenigsegg Gemera is a four-passenger hybrid sports car with a three-cylinder engine. Yep, a bit like a BMW i8. It also has two additional electric motors and all-wheel drive (AWD). You can read about its faster cousin, the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut here.

Now, here’s the reality: this is a ridiculously fast and powerful hypercar, despite the two extra seats. That three-cylinder engine, known as the “Tiny Friendly Giant” (TFG) engine, can put out 600 horsepower and over 440 lb-ft of torque. That’s before adding the power of the two electric motors (one at the crank, one powering the rear wheels). Do that, and you get a grand total of 1,700 horsepower and 2,581 lb-ft of total torque.

That sort of power catapults the Koenigsegg Gemera from 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds. From there, it will go on to 400 km/h (248 mph) in under 20 seconds, according to Koenigsegg. Remember, this is what the company considers a four-passenger grand tourer. With four-wheel torque vectoring, four wheel steering and AWD, its handling should match its power.

The Gemera has a 800V charging system and 15 kWh battery onboard. It can travel up to 50 miles solely on EV power or, up to 1,000 km (620 miles) on combined power. That’s all with a power source that, when the right fuel is used, is among the cleanest available.