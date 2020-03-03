This Is It: The Jesko Absolute Is (And Always Will Be) The Fastest Koenigsegg Ever

Let’s start this one with some blatantly obvious context — Swedish automaker Koenigsegg isn’t exactly known for making slow cars. One of their latest examples, the Jesko, is a prime example of that with a claimed top speed of 300 mph. That car grabbed headlines at last year’s Geneva Motor Show, and the company is back at it again this year with a new model. Meet the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, which Koenigsegg claims is its fastest car ever made. Not only that, but it will always be the fastest car Koenigsegg’s ever made.

While the Geneva Motor Show was unfortunately canceled this year due to growing concerns surrounding the 2019-2020 coronavirus outbreak, that didn’t stop the company from virtually unveiling the Jesko Absolut along with some bold claims for your consumption.

Koenigsegg released a wide range of figures surrounding its newest, fastest model ever. Most notably, the drag coefficient which stands at 0.278 Cd, thanks to some aerodynamic revisions from the standard Jesko. Not only does the car glide through the air, but the aero provides a remarkable 1,400 kg (or 3,086 pounds) of downforce at top speed. Along the way, it manages 800 kg (1,764 pounds) at 155 mph and 1,000 kg (2,205 kg) at 171 mph.

Pushing it up to its top speed is, naturally, a massively powerful engine. The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut packs a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine pushing out 1,600 horsepower and 1,106 lb-ft of torque on E85 fuel. On 95 octane gasoline, it manages to send 1,280 horsepower through a 9-speed automatic transmission.

You might have noticed one number the company didn’t mention was the actual top speed. Provided their claims are true, the Jesko Absolut should manage figures previously unknown even among hypercar elites. That said, the company played coy there saying “only time will tell” as to what that number turns out to be. “Looking at the math and our advanced simulations, it will be unbelievably fast,” their release says. Even taking that with a huge grain of salt, though, it’s clear the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut will be up there with the fastest hypercars around.