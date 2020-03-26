The 2021 Mini Cooper S Sidewalk Edition Adds Cosmetic Package To The Convertible, But Pushes The Price Past $40,000

That's a lot of money, but you do get the fully-loaded version in the U.S.

Take it or leave it, the Mini Convertible has long been a quirky option for those looking to stand out a little bit and have some top-down fun. The “Sidewalk Edition” last debuted in 2007 with the first convertible, and now it’s back. The 2021 Mini Cooper S Sidewalk Edition offers a unique aesthetic package on the top-end model here in the U.S., and will arrive on dealer lots in April. It’s not cheap, though, with prices starting at $39,250. And that’s before some options, meaning it’s totally possible to push this Mini over $40,000.

Mini isn’t known for being a cheap, small car, but European customers do get some more options. We only get the Sidewalk Edition on the Cooper S, which pairs up to a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine. With that, you get 189 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque. Manual enthusiasts rejoice, this actually comes standard with a six-speed transmission. However, for an additional $1,500 (there’s your shove past $40K), you can get it with a seven-speed dual-clutch unit instead.

As for what makes the 2021 Mini Cooper S Sidewalk Edition unique, you get the bespoke Deep Laguna Metallic blue or the “Mini Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic”, along with the soft-top roof. You also get 17-inch scissor spoke two-tone wheels, as well as Sidewalk badging throughout the car, a custom steering wheel and special floor mats.

The 2021 Mini Cooper S Sidewalk Edition doesn’t skimp on equipment, either. LED headlights and fog lights come standard, as you’d expect. A head-up display comes in the package, as does power-folding mirrors and a Harman/Kardon premium sound system. An 8.8-inch touchscreen, heated front seats and automatic climate control round out the Sidewalk Edition package.

