This Aston Martin 3.0-Liter Twin-Turbo V6 Is The Company’s Most Powerful Yet

What you’re looking at here, behind the hot exhaust, is the latest and most powerful engine in the Aston Martin range (at least per the company’s own claims). Called the TM01, it’s the first all-new in-house engine the company’s built since 1968. The engine will launch in 2022 in Aston Martin’s Valhalla supercar, and moves beyond a massive V12 configuration for something smaller and more efficient.

In fact, this is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6, which will pair up with a hybrid system in the Valhalla. It’s set up in a ‘Hot V’ configuration with the turbos sandwiched between the cylinder banks. Not only does that smaller packaging help with electrification, but it also cuts weight down to 200 kilograms (440 pounds). Aston Martin hasn’t confirmed exact power figures yet, but the brand’s most powerful current model is the 715 horsepower DBS Superleggera. This should be much more potent, as the company provided documents to dealers saying the Valhalla should have around 1,000 horsepower. In addition to the twin-turbo V6, that car will also get an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, pushing its top speed to 220 mph.

As the British marque revamps its image toward models like the DBX and shifts away from V12 powerplants, it’s likely we’ll see this engine crop up more in the future. Chief engineer Joerg Ross said of the engine, “This project has been a great challenge from the start. Putting a team together to deliver what is going to be the future power of Aston Martin has been an honour. From the very beginning, we have had the freedom to explore and innovate in a way that we have not been able to do so in a very long time.”

When it does arrive, the V6-powered Valhalla is expected to cost more than $1 million, or £875,000.