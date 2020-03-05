Here’s Our First Look At The New Batmobile In “The Batman”, And It Looks Epic

Now THAT’S a Batmobile! The Batman is supposed to be an even more realistic perspective of the DC favorite. This Batmobile may be the coolest thing I’vs seen on screen in a long time. Looks like a muscle car that scares muscle cars in their sleep.

[Photos: Warner Brothers]

The Batmobile looks badass!

Details (and images) are limited, but here are some slightly enhanced images from the upcoming film, “The Batman.” The film is supposed to be focused around Batman as he’s beginning his crime-fighting career. The Riddler, The Penguin and Catwoman are supposed to be in this flick as well (along with others).

Yes, I covered the last Batmobile when Dawn of Justice came out. You can read about that one (here). Still, that was more comic-book-like and hard to believe existed. This new one looks mighty believable – as do other things…

Lets we forget – the Batbike is in this movie too!

Here’s the Batbike, or Batcycle… which looks like a heavily modified Harley-Davidson Fat Bob. That means it could have a 1,745cc Twin Cam 103 Harley engine and a six-speed transmission. I could be wrong about the bike – let us know what you think it is.

The new film stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Joe Manganiello, Jeremy Irons, Jeffrey Wrightand and is directed by Matt Reeves. The film is expected (but not confirmed) to drop on June 25, 2021.

I’m pretty excited about this film. It’s looking better and better as time goes on.

What do you guys think?