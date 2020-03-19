Breaking: 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Postponed Until August

Bentley takes on the 2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado. [Photo: Bentley]

Pretty much every motorsports-related event has been postponed or cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Pikes Peak is no exception, as the organizers announced Thursday the event won’t happen in June, as originally scheduled. Instead, the 98th running of the hill climb will take place on August 30, according to the official statement.

Fan Fest, a pre-race gathering which draws crowds of 30,000 or more to Colorado Springs, Colorado, is now scheduled for August 28.

“With a full recognition and understanding related to the current Coronavirus situation, our Board of Directors has decided to postpone the Race to the Clouds until August 30,” said Tom Osborne, chairman of the board for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. “As all Americans understand in these challenging times, there are numerous factors that may influence the decision to postpone, cancel, or reschedule major sports events, domestically and internationally – including the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The safety of our competitors, fans, volunteers and partners is our major concern as we move forward.”

A revised race schedule and more updates will publish to the PPIHC’s website. In the meantime, here’s a first-person view of the race from the last time TFL made the event: