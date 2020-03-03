The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Is The Quickest, Most Powerful Model Yet

The Porsche 911 Range continues to grow. From the base Carrera (of which there are 8 different models there alone), we have the Targa 4, the Carrera GTS, the Turbo and even the more hardcore Speedster, to say nothing of the last generation GT3, GT2 RS and so on. Now, despite the 2020 Geneva Motor Show’s unfortunate cancellation, we have a new Porsche 911 Turbo S.

This isn’t just a niche gap-filler in an otherwise complicated 911 range, though. This just happens to pack a 60 horsepower bump over its predecessor, making it the most powerful Turbo S yet. Its 3.8-liter flat-six engine manages 640 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels. Along the way, that power runs through model-specific 8-speed automatic transmission. Thanks to all that grunt, Porsche says the 2021 Turbo S can rocket the coupe from 0-60 in 2.6 seconds. The convertible, as you’d expect, is just a tad slower, but that’s still the sort of speed mere mortals can hardly fathom in our ordinary cars.

Top speed for the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is pegged at 205 mph. That’s plenty of speed to carry on the Autobahn, and to stop it the Turbo S packs carbon-ceramic brakes with 10-piston front calipers. That ought to bring you to a halt quickly enough, and I can just imagine my eyes shooting out of my skull with that sort of stopping power.

Don’t expect it to come cheap…

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S should be more stable than its predecessor, as well. It’s 1.8 inches wider up front and 0.7 inches wider in the back. It also sports an all-wheel drive system that channels 368 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels when you need it, and as ever the car has Porsche’s active suspension system to keep things neat and orderly in the corners.

We are talking about Porsche here, so this 911 doesn’t look several degrees of magnitude different from other 911s. Apart from the Turbo S badge on the back, though, there are a few ways to spot it apart from its siblings. This 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S sports specific rectangular exhaust outlets, as well as a large rear wing and race-like center-locking wheels, and those wheels are 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear.

Despite all the racing-worthy parts, you still get plenty of luxurious features in the 911 Turbo S. Things like power-adjustable leather seats, an 11-inch touchscreen and a Bose surround sound system come standard. That said, don’t expect the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S to come cheap. Pricing starts at an eye-watering $204,850 for the coupe, while the convertible comes in at $217,650. Each are about $13,000 more expensive than the previous generation, though we are talking about the quickest versions yet.

