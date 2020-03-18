Rolls-Royce Suspends Production For Four Weeks To Combat Ongoing Pandemic

[Photos: Rolls-Royce]

More manufacturers temporarily halt production.

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches across the globe, European automakers are suspending production, sending their workers home to help prevent the virus from continuing to spread. On Wednesday, Rolls-Royce joined Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and others in announcing it would shut down its Goodwood, UK manufacturing plant from next Monday, March 23. Rolls-Royce will suspend production for two weeks to “secure the health and welfare of employees,” the company said in its release.

Rolls-Royce chief executive Torsten Müller-Ötvös gave a brief statement to the media on the decision. “This action has not been taken lightly, but the health and well-being of our exceptional workforce is first and foremost in our minds.”

While Rolls-Royce does fall under BMW’s banner as its subsidiary, pausing production will affect the company’s deliveries in the short-term. “As a deeply customer-focused company we are aware that this decision to pause our production will possibly cause some discomfort or inconvenience to a few of our esteemed patrons, for which we apologize while seeking their understanding at this difficult time.”

Rolls-Royce had already planned a two-week maintenance shutdown around Easter, which will overlap with the company’s production halt to address the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.