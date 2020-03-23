Spied! Here’s How The Ford Bronco Sport Looks Next To The Explorer

As we march from one week to the next, we’re getting ever closer to the upcoming launch of the new Ford Bronco and it’s baby brother, the all-new Bronco Sport. Some revealing photos showing both models leaked earlier this month, but today we have yet another shot of the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.

Admittedly, it’s not the best quality shot in the world, but this comes to us via the Bronco Sport Forum, and it does reaffirm everything we saw from the previous spy photos. One interesting bit of perspective here is the Bronco Sport parked next to the Explorer, so we get some form of size comparison between the two.

From this angle, at least, the “Baby Bronco” looks about the same height as the Explorer thanks to its boxy design. As you’d expect, it is shorter and narrower than its larger crossover cousin. It does share its platform with the Escape, so seeing it here does suggest they’ll occupy a similar footprint, give or take a few inches here or there in terms of the actual bodywork.

As far as an apples-to-apples comparison is concerned, Ford is taking direct aim at the Jeep Renegade in the small SUV space. I’d expect the new Bronco Sport to carry similar dimensions to its rival. If that is indeed the case, here’s how it may shake out by the numbers based on the Renegade’s dimensions:



Here’s how the Bronco Sport and Jeep Renegade look side-by-side.

Jeep Renegade dimensions:

Wheelbase: 101.2 inches

101.2 inches Front and rear track: 60.6 inches

60.6 inches Width: 79.6 inches

79.6 inches Length: 166.6 inches

166.6 inches Height: 66.5 inches

66.5 inches Approach angle (Trailhawk): 30.5 degrees

30.5 degrees Breakover angle (Trailhawk): 25.7 degrees

25.7 degrees Departure angle: (Trailhawk): 34.3 degrees

34.3 degrees Ground clearance: 8.7 inches

Naturally, we don’t expect a complete carbon copy here. However, the Bronco Sport does aim to be an off-road SUV, so numbers anywhere in the Renegade’s ballpark will make the competition much more interesting.

What do you think of the upcoming Bronco Sport so far? Let us know in the comments!