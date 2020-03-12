We Have A New Weekly Podcast! Check Out This Preview Of Talkin’ Cars

If you’ve been wondering what happened to TFL’s YouTube live shows — What Car or Truck Should I Buy and Talkin’ Trucks — we’re still going to ramp those back up again soon. While we’ve been in the process of moving to a new home base (check that out here if you haven’t seen it), we’ve also been working on new projects. Here we have our new “Talkin’ Cars” podcast, which will be a weekly deal talking about what’s hot in the automotive world. We’ll also take the time to answer some of your burning questions during the 45-minute podcast each week.

In our first podcast, Roman and Tommy discuss all the leaks on the 2021 Ford Bronco. It managed to stay under wraps this whole time, but now that we’re getting closer to the reveal people can’t help but snap photos of it. In fact, not only did the Bronco Sport leak, but its big brother actually leaked twice in the same week. There’s still plenty we don’t know, but the cat’s more or less out of the bag as to what Ford’s iconic SUV will look like when it returns.

We expect to see the Bronco debut sometime this month. As for its smaller sibling, we thought it may reveal itself at the New York Auto Show. However, since that’s now been pushed back to August 2020, it’s anyone’s guess as to exactly when (and how) Ford will reveal it.

Stay tuned to TFLcar.com and our new podcast for more updates. Thanks for joining us!