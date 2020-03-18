The New Tesla Model Y Will Flop — No, You’re Wrong!

Nathan says the Model Y is too basic and too expensive. André says it's AWD and does 0-60 in 3.5 seconds!

Will the Model Y truly push Tesla into the big leagues? [Photos: Tesla]

With the first units of Tesla’s new Model Y crossover started shipping to customers recently, TFLcar thinks the new vehicle will finally give EV buyers the Tesla they always really wanted: a more practical and roomy crossover that’s nonetheless still a Tesla. It’s entering the most popular segment in cardom, the one dominated by the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, both of which now come with hybrid models with Toyota introducing a plug-in variant as well.

The Model Y’s performance package delivers supercar acceleration (Tesla)

Tesla Model Y for the Win

In one corner, we have André making the case that the new Tesla has class competitive interior space, standard AWD, and a range of more than 300 miles that comes with access to Telsa’s Supercharger charging infrastructure. And kitted with the Performance package, the crossover does 0-60 in 3.5 seconds, a number that puts the people mover into dedicated six-figure sportscar territory (new Corvette excepted).

The Y’s spacious interior (Tesla)

Y Not

Nathan’s counterpoint can’t be denied. For what you get, the Y is expensive. While Tesla claims pricing starts in the mid-$40,000 range, the models outfitted with the performance features you want push pricing to nearly $53K. Granted, there will be government tax breaks to be had, but that’s still a ton of coin, especially compared to the all-new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid with AWD, which comes in under $29,000.

More to the point, Nathan points to the upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E, which looks to compete directly against the Model Y in terms of performance, range, and dare we say, styling. And that gets to Nathan’s biggest gripe, that the Model Y is essentially just a Model 3 sedan with a raised roof line. There’s nothing particularly special or *new* about it. Your feelings may differ.

Toyota’s RAV4 Hybrid and Hybrid Prime are the vehicles to beat. [Photo: Toyota]

Waiting Game

Thanks to the state of California shutting down Telsa’s factory in Fremont, it may be months before we see any Model Y’s on the road. And if factory closures spread nationwide, it may delay everything. Stay tuned as we are working on getting ahold of a Model Y and deciding for ourselves.