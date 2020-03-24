Here’s A Peek At What Could Be Toyota’s Two-Year Product Map, Including The Next-Generation 86

We're looking forward to Toyota's new offerings

By
Nathan Adlen
-
[Photos: Toyota]

Toyota’s two-year plan looks epic.

Every time the Japanese automaker makes a serious move forward (seriously, it doesn’t happen often), the whole industry sits up and takes notice. In this case, it looks like we’re getting a sneak peek into Toyota’s two year plan – with several vehicles. 

This information came through Allcarnews on Instagram. While some of it looks really exciting, it’s worth exercising a considerable amount of caution. None of this information is officially confirmed, and vehicles in the pipeline could be altered. With the current global crisis, it’s hard to say if product debuts may be pushed back. 

View this post on Instagram

The Future: Toyota + Lexus 🇯🇵 _____________________________________ [3/23/20] A MASSIVE leak has just unveiled a plethora of plans for Toyota and Lexus over the next few years so let’s dive right in! First up is the all new BRZ and GR86 (yep no more GT86) which will be on a new platform with a 255HP Turbocharged engine, better interior and of course RWD coming in July of 2021. Then a Camry refresh in 2021 with a new generation in 2024 and a Avalon refresh in 2022. Then a new 2021 Corolla Crossover and the Venza is coming back. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🏁 @Allcarnews Industry Update 🏁 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Then comes the all new 4Runner and Sequoia coming in 2022 based on the all new 2021 Tundra that will ride on the all new TNGA-F chassis. These will get a TwinTurbo Hybrid V6 and NO MORE V8. Then a new 2024 Tacoma. Lexus is killing off V8 models under the $90k price point and an all new TwinTurbo V8 will debut in the 2022 LC-F. The LS and ES are getting a 2022 refresh and the GS if being killed off and replaced with a Lexus version of the new RWD Toyota Mirai sedan. The all new IS is coming for 2021. An all new NX is coming on the new TNGA-K platform with a new 14in Touchscreen and 5 different powertrains. An all new RX is coming in 2023 and the GX is being replaced in 2023 with a new model. The LX is going to be insane with a TT V6 hybrid in 2022 and will compete with the Bentayga with a TT V8Land. The Landcruiser on the other hand will be turned into a stripped out off roader and lose any sort of luxury focus in favor of hardcore off roading. ________________________________________ ACN EXTRA: The best part is all of this is real as it was leaked from a recent dealer conference!! 😂 ________________________________________ Text by @allcarnews #Toyota #GR #JDM #GazooRacing #GRYaris #RallyRacing ||#powerful #performance #turbocharged #supercharged #advanced #SupercarsRevamped #Supercar #HyperCar #ItsWhiteNoise #carlifestyle #MadWhips #CupGang #Carstagram #BlackList #AmazingCars247 An #allcarnews post

A post shared by A L L C A R N E W S (@allcarnews) on

Here’s what Toyota may have brewing for 2021 and 2022 with its cars. 

Here’s more of a bullet point run-through of what Toyota could have in the pipeline in the coming years:

  • A new Toyota (GR) 86 / Subaru BRZ – Gone is the GT title, the GR is for Gazoo Racing. Offered with a turbocharged, 255-horsepower H4 on a new platform, the 2021 Toyota 86 could be amazing. 
  • Toyota Camry – A refresh is expected for 2021 with all-new version coming in 2024.  
  • Toyota Avalon – Last redesigned for the 2019 model year, we should see a refreshed Toyota Avalon in 2022. 
  • Toyota Venza – Indeed, that crossover/wagon thing that was based on the Toyota Camry is slated to make a comeback. 
  • Toyota Corolla-based crossover – In 2021, a crossover based on the Toyota Corolla is due. This may be in conjunction with a project recently announced with Mazda
[Photo: TFLtruck]

Trucks: 

  • Toyota TundraTons of rumors have circled the automotive community regarding the next Toyota Tundra. It seems that a majority of these rumors may be accurate. According to the leak, the Tundra (and many other trucks) will be based on the new TNGA-F platform and have a twin turbocharged V6 along with a hybrid version. It’s currently slated for 2021. 
  • Toyota Land Cruiser – For years, the iconic Toyota Land Cruiser has moved to nearly unattainable levels of luxury and price. It looks like Toyota may be revisiting the original’s purpose – off-road capability. Based on the upcoming TNGA-F platform and sporting the Tundra’s new powertrain, the next Land Cruiser could be a back-to-basics off-roader. It’s expected between 2021 and 2022. 
  • Toyota Sequoia – Based on the TNGA-F platform, the Sequoia is supposed to move up in features and content (read: luxury) to fill in the gap the altered Land Cruiser will leave. It is due in 2022, alongside the Tundra. 
  • Toyota 4Runner – It’s one of the best selling vehicles in its class, even despite its age. Now, it appears that Toyota may used the TNGA-F platform for the 4Runner as well. That could mean a twin turbocharged V6 as well. Like the Land Cruiser, the 4Runner will be carefully watched by the off-road community. 
  • Toyota Tacoma – We don’t know too much about what’s next for the Tacoma. Many say that it will also receive a version of the TNGA-F platform. Considering the fact that the powertrain and current platform is one of the oldest amongst the competition (with the Frontier’s recent upgrade), Toyota needs to make a major change to keep up with the competition. The next Toyota Tacoma may emerge by 2024 — eight years after the current generation went on sale. 
2018 Lexus GS F
[Photo: Lexus]

What about Lexus?

  • Lexus LC F – The next Lexus LC F is expected in 2022 with a twin-turbocharged V8. This will be one of the few remaining V8s Toyota will be producing in the early 2020s.
  • Lexus ES – It’s still fairly new, so there’s not too much we expect to change here. The Lexus ES should get a refresh around 2022. 
  • Lexus GS – Lexus’ old-school sports sedan is doomed to get the axe within the next year. It’s an old-school sedan by now, and Lexus is looking to revamp its lineup.
  • Lexus IS – Another aging sedan, an all-new Lexus IS is slated for 2021. 
  • Lexus LS – Like the ES, the Lexus LS is supposed to get a refresh in 2022. 
  • Lexus RX – We just saw a refreshed version of Lexus’ best-selling crossover for the 2020 model year. In 2023, a new Lexus RX is due. 
  • Lexus GX – The off-road Lexus GX is supposed to be replaced by a new model in 2023. Depending on how the 4Runner’s development shakes out, that may dictate the GX’s arrival if the two remain on a similar platform.
  • Lexus NX – An all-new Lexus NX is due in 2023. Based on the larger TNGA-K platform, it will reportedly have five different powertrains and a massive 14-inch touch screen. 
  • Lexus LX – Unlike the Land Cruiser it’s based on, this will be an all-out luxury off-road assault. The next-generation Lexus LX may get a twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid setup.

Hopefully, we’ll get some confirmation about these products in the near future. It’s going to be exciting to see how it all pans out. 

