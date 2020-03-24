Here’s A Peek At What Could Be Toyota’s Two-Year Product Map, Including The Next-Generation 86

[Photos: Toyota]

Toyota’s two-year plan looks epic.

Every time the Japanese automaker makes a serious move forward (seriously, it doesn’t happen often), the whole industry sits up and takes notice. In this case, it looks like we’re getting a sneak peek into Toyota’s two year plan – with several vehicles.

This information came through Allcarnews on Instagram. While some of it looks really exciting, it’s worth exercising a considerable amount of caution. None of this information is officially confirmed, and vehicles in the pipeline could be altered. With the current global crisis, it’s hard to say if product debuts may be pushed back.

Here’s what Toyota may have brewing for 2021 and 2022 with its cars.

Here’s more of a bullet point run-through of what Toyota could have in the pipeline in the coming years:

A new Toyota (GR) 86 / Subaru BRZ – Gone is the GT title, the GR is for Gazoo Racing. Offered with a turbocharged, 255-horsepower H4 on a new platform, the 2021 Toyota 86 could be amazing.

– Gone is the GT title, the GR is for Gazoo Racing. Offered with a turbocharged, 255-horsepower H4 on a new platform, the 2021 Toyota 86 could be amazing. Toyota Camry – A refresh is expected for 2021 with all-new version coming in 2024.

– A refresh is expected for 2021 with all-new version coming in 2024. Toyota Avalon – Last redesigned for the 2019 model year, we should see a refreshed Toyota Avalon in 2022.

– Last redesigned for the 2019 model year, we should see a refreshed Toyota Avalon in 2022. Toyota Venza – Indeed, that crossover/wagon thing that was based on the Toyota Camry is slated to make a comeback.

– Indeed, that crossover/wagon thing that was based on the Toyota Camry is slated to make a comeback. Toyota Corolla-based crossover – In 2021, a crossover based on the Toyota Corolla is due. This may be in conjunction with a project recently announced with Mazda.

[Photo: TFLtruck]

Trucks:

Toyota Tundra – Tons of rumors have circled the automotive community regarding the next Toyota Tundra. It seems that a majority of these rumors may be accurate. According to the leak, the Tundra (and many other trucks) will be based on the new TNGA-F platform and have a twin turbocharged V6 along with a hybrid version. It’s currently slated for 2021.

– Tons of rumors have circled the automotive community regarding the next Toyota Tundra. It seems that a majority of these rumors may be accurate. According to the leak, the Tundra (and many other trucks) will be based on the new TNGA-F platform and have a twin turbocharged V6 along with a hybrid version. It’s currently slated for 2021. Toyota Land Cruiser – For years, the iconic Toyota Land Cruiser has moved to nearly unattainable levels of luxury and price. It looks like Toyota may be revisiting the original’s purpose – off-road capability. Based on the upcoming TNGA-F platform and sporting the Tundra’s new powertrain, the next Land Cruiser could be a back-to-basics off-roader. It’s expected between 2021 and 2022.

– For years, the iconic Toyota Land Cruiser has moved to nearly unattainable levels of luxury and price. It looks like Toyota may be revisiting the original’s purpose – off-road capability. Based on the upcoming TNGA-F platform and sporting the Tundra’s new powertrain, the next Land Cruiser could be a back-to-basics off-roader. It’s expected between 2021 and 2022. Toyota Sequoia – Based on the TNGA-F platform, the Sequoia is supposed to move up in features and content (read: luxury) to fill in the gap the altered Land Cruiser will leave. It is due in 2022, alongside the Tundra.

– Based on the TNGA-F platform, the Sequoia is supposed to move up in features and content (read: luxury) to fill in the gap the altered Land Cruiser will leave. It is due in 2022, alongside the Tundra. Toyota 4Runner – It’s one of the best selling vehicles in its class, even despite its age. Now, it appears that Toyota may used the TNGA-F platform for the 4Runner as well. That could mean a twin turbocharged V6 as well. Like the Land Cruiser, the 4Runner will be carefully watched by the off-road community.

– It’s one of the best selling vehicles in its class, even despite its age. Now, it appears that Toyota may used the TNGA-F platform for the 4Runner as well. That could mean a twin turbocharged V6 as well. Like the Land Cruiser, the 4Runner will be carefully watched by the off-road community. Toyota Tacoma – We don’t know too much about what’s next for the Tacoma. Many say that it will also receive a version of the TNGA-F platform. Considering the fact that the powertrain and current platform is one of the oldest amongst the competition (with the Frontier’s recent upgrade), Toyota needs to make a major change to keep up with the competition. The next Toyota Tacoma may emerge by 2024 — eight years after the current generation went on sale.

What about Lexus?

Lexus LC F – The next Lexus LC F is expected in 2022 with a twin-turbocharged V8. This will be one of the few remaining V8s Toyota will be producing in the early 2020s.

– The next Lexus LC F is expected in 2022 with a twin-turbocharged V8. This will be one of the few remaining V8s Toyota will be producing in the early 2020s. Lexus ES – It’s still fairly new, so there’s not too much we expect to change here. The Lexus ES should get a refresh around 2022.

– It’s still fairly new, so there’s not too much we expect to change here. The Lexus ES should get a refresh around 2022. Lexus GS – Lexus’ old-school sports sedan is doomed to get the axe within the next year. It’s an old-school sedan by now, and Lexus is looking to revamp its lineup.

– Lexus’ old-school sports sedan is doomed to get the axe within the next year. It’s an old-school sedan by now, and Lexus is looking to revamp its lineup. Lexus IS – Another aging sedan, an all-new Lexus IS is slated for 2021.

– Another aging sedan, an all-new Lexus IS is slated for 2021. Lexus LS – Like the ES, the Lexus LS is supposed to get a refresh in 2022.

– Like the ES, the Lexus LS is supposed to get a refresh in 2022. Lexus RX – We just saw a refreshed version of Lexus’ best-selling crossover for the 2020 model year. In 2023, a new Lexus RX is due.

– We just saw a refreshed version of Lexus’ best-selling crossover for the 2020 model year. In 2023, a new Lexus RX is due. Lexus GX – The off-road Lexus GX is supposed to be replaced by a new model in 2023. Depending on how the 4Runner’s development shakes out, that may dictate the GX’s arrival if the two remain on a similar platform.

– The off-road Lexus GX is supposed to be replaced by a new model in 2023. Depending on how the 4Runner’s development shakes out, that may dictate the GX’s arrival if the two remain on a similar platform. Lexus NX – An all-new Lexus NX is due in 2023. Based on the larger TNGA-K platform, it will reportedly have five different powertrains and a massive 14-inch touch screen.

– An all-new Lexus NX is due in 2023. Based on the larger TNGA-K platform, it will reportedly have five different powertrains and a massive 14-inch touch screen. Lexus LX – Unlike the Land Cruiser it’s based on, this will be an all-out luxury off-road assault. The next-generation Lexus LX may get a twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid setup.

Hopefully, we’ll get some confirmation about these products in the near future. It’s going to be exciting to see how it all pans out.

Speaking of old Toyotas, check out our video below: