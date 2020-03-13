Will the 2021 Ford Bronco Start at $30,000? This Dealer Says Yes

2021 Ford Bronco : price

The debut of the 2021 Ford Bronco is closer than ever, and we get another unofficial piece of the puzzle. It has to do with the starting price of the upcoming Jeep Wrangler fighter.

The Long McArthur Ford dealership in Salina, KS has published a 2021 Ford Bronco starting price page. The listed starting price is $30,000 even. This is presumably for the 4-door model, since one is pictured on the page. This is still unconfirmed by Ford’s corporate office.

How does this price compare against the Jeep Wrangler? A 2-door 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport base model currently starts at $27,669. A base 4-door Wrangler Sport starts at $31,040.

If the 2021 Ford Bronco indeed starts at $30,000, then the price is relatively competitive for this highly anticipated model.