FCA Recalls 33,000 2018 – 2020 Jeep Wrangler And Gladiator Models For Overheating Clutch Issue

[Photos: FCA]

FCA is rolling out a safety recall campaign to fix 33,237 manual-equipped Wrangler and Gladiator models .

. The recall concerns the clutch pressure plate, which could overheat from friction.

A stop-sale order is in effect for unsold vehicles affected by the recall.

Repairs should begin on April 22, 2020.

FCA has issued a recall for manual-equipped Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators.

If you bought a 2018 – 2020 Jeep Wrangler or Jeep Gladiator with a manual transmission, prepare to head to your local dealer soon. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) published new documents on FCA’s safety recall concerning issues with the clutch pressure plate. Involved in the recall are 29,818 Wrangler SUVs and 3,419 Gladiator pickups built between August 23, 2017 and February 13, 2020.

Since the issue is with the pressure plate, models equipped with the 8-speed automatic transmission are unaffected.

According to the advanced communication the agency published, “the clutch pressure plate on the above vehicles may become overheated through friction, which may lead the pressure plate to fracture. A fractured pressure plate may crack or fracture the transmission case, allowing heated debris to contact ignition sources on the vehicle, potentially leading to a vehicle fire.” Drivers may detect an odor from the clutch burning or feel excessive or abnormal pedal travel prior to the pressure plate failing.

If you’re looking to buy a manual Wrangler or Gladiator, you’re in for a bit of a wait.

No accidents or injuries have been reported due to clutch failures. However, the company has yet to develop a remedy for the problem. Under federal law, Jeep dealers can’t sell affected models until the problem is fixed. According to FCA’s notice to dealers, the repairs should begin on April 22, 2020.

If you’re concerned your vehicle is affected, you can always check the NHTSA website for more information.