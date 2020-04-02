New VIN Documents Flesh Out 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Engines And Trim Levels

This more or less confirms what we already suspected

2021 Ford Bronco Sport VIN translated

A user over at BroncoSportTalk.com posted new VIN decoder documents, confirming much of what we suspected would make its way into the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.

Powertrains (pretty much) confirmed

Being that the Bronco Sport is based on the newest Ford Escape platform, we have assumed that some (if not all) of the Escape’s powertrains will be in the Sport. Now we know that does indeed look to be the case.

The smaller, 1.5-liter three cylinder engine makes 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque in the Ford Escape. The numbers should be similar in the Bronco Sport, which is already competitive against vehicles like the Jeep Renegade and Compass. This engine has cylinder deactivation allowing it to run on two cylinders when power needs are low.

The 250 hp, turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder EcoBoost cranks out 280 lb-ft of torque in the Escape. Once again, we expect to see similar numbers in the little Bronco. Both engines are connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

What about the trim levels?

While we cannot be sure what each trim level will contain, it looks like there will be five distinct levels. It’s a pretty good bet that the First Edition will cover the first year of the Sport will unique options. The Base model could be a front-drive model that should represent the lowest entry price.

As for the Badlands, Outer Banks and Big Bend – we believe they will each have distinct trim options to go along with their unique trims. National parks and their unique geographical locations may play into the theme on each trim level. Or, it could just be a cool looking badge.

Check out more on the post over at Bronco Sport Talk to see the full VIN layout.

One thing is for sure, we are getting closer to seeing what this little rugged-looking crossover is all about. That means eventual on and OFF-road testing. For the TFLcar crew, that’s something to be excited about!