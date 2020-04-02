The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Shows Up In A VIN Decoder Document — But The GT350 May Be On Its Way Out

It looks like the Mach 1 may get a high-performance 5.0-liter engine, rather than the 5.2-liter "Voodoo" V8

The Ford Mustang is due for a refresh, and a leaked document showing 2021 VIN codes paint a better picture as to how the revamped lineup may look. As posted by the Mustang 6G forum and reported on by Motor1, the Mach 1 name looks to be headed for the 2021 Ford Mustang. As ever, it’s important to take these leaked documents with a grain of salt. However, even if they are subject to change, it’s encouraging news for fans of the name.

As for the other VIN codes, the 2021 Ford Mustang lineup largely looks the same as before, with one exception. The Shelby GT350 we’ve known for the past few years, shown above, has disappeared. In its place is the Mach 1, suggesting it will serve as a replacement. This document shows the Mach 1 strictly as a coupe, while the GT and EcoBoost models will still have a convertible. Engines will remain the same as well, from the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder to the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 as well as the 5.2-liter unit we see in the GT500.

The previous Ford Mustang Mach 1 was sold in the fourth generation, between 2003 and 2004. Back then, the car had a high-performance version of Ford’s 4.6-liter Modular V8, and slotted in below the SVT Cobra. While there were rumblings before the Mustang Mach-E’s reveal that the electric crossover would actually be the Mach 1, this is further evidence that Ford has relented and left the name with the original Mustang.

