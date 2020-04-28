The 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line Brings Sportier Looks And Turbo Power

Most automakers have a stepping-stone performance version of their cars beneath their full-on, hardcore hot variants — and Hyundai is no exception. Beneath cars like the Veloster N, Hyundai has an ‘N Line’ sub-brand that still benefit from turbocharged engines, suspension upgrades and aesthetic tweaks to stand them apart from the ordinary models. Hyundai announced Tuesday that the 2021 Hyundai Elantra will get a spicier N Line version. They also showed the camouflaged prototype above, showing some of the sportier touches like larger wheels.

As for actual performance details, Hyundai is mum on the Elantra N Line for the moment. It will get a new turbocharged engine to sit above the standard model’s 2.0-liter unit, though. The current Elantra Sport sedan and Elantra GT N Line hatchback manage 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque from a 1.6-liter engine. Whether it will get a modest power bump from there is a mystery, though Hyundai may tune it to give a bit more grunt. Eventually, word has it a range-topping Elantra N model will arrive, most likely with a similar 250 to 275 horsepower we see in the Veloster N.

Like the current Elantra N Line, Hyundai will continue to offer the new one with a six-speed manual transmission as standard equipment. That ought to please three-pedal enthusiasts, though you will be able to get it with an automatic transmission as well. On the performance front, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line will compete with mid-range performance models like the Volkswagen Jetta GLI and the Honda Civic Si, as well as the Kia Soul GT-Line.

We should have more information on the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line sometime in the next few months. Beyond that, this production-ready looking model may likely hit dealerships sometime later this summer or in early fall.