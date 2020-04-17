The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Teases Its Refreshed Styling, And It May Get More Powerful Engines

[Images: Volkswagen]

The Volkswagen Tiguan is currently the brand’s best-selling model in the U.S., where it sold over 22,000 in the first three months of 2020. By spring 2020, the company built over 6 million examples, making it one of its best-selling modern cars globally as well. The current model has been around for four years now, and this refreshed 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is set to replace the current crossover later this year.

The company teased what the model will look like in the sketch above Friday. From what we see here, it’s clear the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will take on styling similar to the Atlas Cross Sport, with a little bit of Jetta GLI thrown into the grille design. The blockier headlights of the current model (also like the current Atlas) will phase out for slimmer LED units. The grille will be angled back for a more aerodynamic look, but it will also be a bit larger and more prominent than the current Tiguan. Up front is also VW’s updated logo, as that badge makes its way into the new Golf as well as the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport.

Volkswagen also mentioned a new infotainment system called MIB III. There aren’t much out on that system yet, but it should open the Tiguan up to receive things like over-the-air software updates and improved Wi-Fi connectivity. Like its larger Atlas cousins, the Tiguan should get a revised R-Line appearance package for those who want a sportier flavor.

The current Tiguan (above) gets by with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 221 lb-ft of torque.

What about a more powerful engine?

What’s still a mystery at this point is what new engines the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will get to back up its new styling. Currently, we get a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder unit managing 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. The only transmission available is an eight-speed automatic, and while it’s admirably smooth, the Tiguan does feel a bit on the slow side if you’re not really leaning into the turbo under hard acceleration. In a statement released Friday, Volkswagen did say the Tiguan would get “new powertrains”, though it’s not clear whether that means they’ll introduce a new engine here.