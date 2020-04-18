A Cadillac CT5 May Actually Be In The Cars, And I’m Freaking Out You Guys

The Cadillac CT5 is only a sedan…for now, if the company actually decides to make a wagon. [Photos: Cadillac]

I don’t believe I’m wrong in saying that everyone in the TFL office absolutely loves a good wagon. That was particularly true with the old Cadillac CTS wagon we saw around the beginning of the 2010s. You know why? Of course you do — it’s because you could get that wagon with a rip-snorting 6.2-liter V-8 engine and a six-speed manual transmission. Now I was just starting my college years back then and was completely broke, but if I had the roughly $63,000 it took to buy one in those days? I’d probably still have it.

So you can imagine my excitement, then, when Roadshow publishes an article saying the CT5 may be in contention to get the wagon treatment. That news comes from Brandon Vivian, Cadillac’s chief engineer, who said it was a possibility during Autoline After Hours. “So I will tell you, I’ve been looking at that [case for a new CT5 Sport Wagon] many, many, many times. We continue to look for opportunities to make money, and I will continue to do that.”

You know how the saying goes. Shut up and take my money!

Please wagonize this CT5-V Blackwing, Cadillac. You know you want to.

We’ll see if something actually happens

Vivian made the point that the CTS-V Sport wagon, despite its low sales volume, is still a talking point for devoted Cadillac fans. “…nothing to announce right now,” but, he said, “there is an absolute fanaticism around the V wagons, and wagons in general. So because of that, we continue to study a future variant.”

A Cadillac V wagon hasn’t been in the cards since 2014, just four short years after the brand started production on the variant. Granted, it wasn’t a huge volume prospect, and the CTS-V wagon is an even rarer beast. But the latest CT5 news is cause for hope on the wagon front. Cadillac recently announced that it would use the “Blackwing” name for its pumped-up CT4-V and CT5-V. GM may also offer a bit of an oasis for enthusiasts by offering a six-speed manual transmission as an option. So once again, we may have a unicorn on our hands in the possible Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing wagon.

Now, naturally it’s not up to the chief engineer’s discretion whether something actually gets built. Once the decision comes from above, it’s up to Vivian’s team to make it a practical reality. That said, it’s always possible that enthusiasts may get their wish, and it’s up to those enthusiasts to let Cadillac know that it’s worth their while to bring us another hot wagon. It’s something the world needs — why are you looking at me like that?