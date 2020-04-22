Breaking News: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Spied Looking Production And Dealership Ready

At this point, I have a pretty good idea what you’re thinking. “Just show the actual 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, already!” If that’s the case, we should (hopefully) see it fairly soon. Current circumstances are delaying new car debuts across the board, and the so-called “baby Bronco” is no exception. Nevertheless, TFLcar viewer Rob sent us these photos of the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport still under camouflage, although the Cyber Orange Pearl color can’t hide, even under all that vinyl wrap. As the Blue Oval is taking a bit more time to hone the Bronco Sport before its actual reveal, here’s everything we know about it so far.

This particular 2021 Ford Bronco Sport was caught testing in Mesquite, Nevada.

First up is the exterior. Yes, we have seen shots of it without the camouflage, so we more or less know exactly what it looks like. The snub-nosed look up front and the boxier SUV styling make it appear more as an adventure vehicle like its main rival, the Jeep Renegade. Taking a closer look, you can get a small idea of what the Cyber Orange will look like, as one of up to ten potential colors we could see on the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.

It’s platform is based on the Escape

Under the skin, the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport should pack similar powertrains to the gas-powered Escape models. On some trim levels, a 1.5-liter three-cylinder unit will serve as the base engine, with up to 181 horsepower. A larger, 2.0-liter engine will come on the higher-end Bronco Sports with up to 250 horsepower, at least going off the Escape’s figures.

Like the 2020 Ford Escape, we expect the Bronco Sport to stick with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Ford won’t announce pricing for the Bronco Sport for some time yet, but we suspect it will start somewhere in the low-$20,000 range. From there, prices will likely top out around $30,000 — similar to the Renegade and more or less where it’s big brother’s prices would have to start to compete against the Jeep Wrangler.