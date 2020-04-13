The 2021 Hyundai Veloster N Will Get A Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission

While most performance cars these days offer an automatic transmission as an option or as standard fare, there are a few hot hatches still out there that strictly come with a six-speed manual transmission. Hyundai’s N performance division recently announced that will no longer be the case with its latest creation, the Veloster N. Instead, they shared that it will get an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission through Instagram:

While the video above doesn’t show too many details, you do get a brief glimpse at “Grin Shift” mode. What is that, you ask? That may just be a marketing message, but at any rate it seems like a fun twist on Sport mode for the Veloster N. Hyundai is also using an eight-speed dual-clutch unit for its upcoming Sonata N Line, and the company has used seven-speed dual-clutch units before.

The new dual-clutch transmission would arrive for the 2021 Veloster N, though Hyundai has yet to announce an official date. Under the hood, things will stay the same as the Veloster N we already know. Namely, a 250 horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, which you can bump to 275 horsepower with the optional N Performance Package. Pricing for the current model starts at $27,600 before destination fees. Add in a dual-clutch option, and we expect the option to add at least $1,200 to $1,500 to that price (though that could vary a bit).