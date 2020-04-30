Bored At Home? Give Infiniti “Carigami” A Try

This is what the Infiniti Carigami product can look like.

(Image: Infiniti)

Infiniti Carigami is Free!

Origami is the Japanese art of folding paper into decorative shapes and figures, and Infiniti Carigami is folding paper to make nifty cars. Our friends at Infiniti provided the foll templates for three vehicles that you can make from the comfort of your home. The coolest part – it’s all free.

This endeavor is part of Infiniti’s Park it For Now campaign which encourages people to stay at home to contain the spread of COVID-19, “by providing a free creative outlet for customers and fans.”

The upcoming video tutorial shows you the results of this project. It took me about three hours to make, and fix, this paper car. (Image: TFLcar)

All you need is a printer, glue, scissors and a little bit of patience.

“In this unprecedented time where citizens of the world are doing their part to fight COVID-19 by staying at home, we wanted to develop something that will help ease the boredom, while having a bit of fun” said Phil York, General Manager of Infiniti Global Brand and Marketing. He continued, “Our hope is that lovers of cars and crafts alike, will enjoy Carigami.”

Right now, the Infiniti Q50 is available for download. Soon, we’ll see a few additional models hit their press site. Head over to the Infiniti press site (here) to download your Carigami today!

The TFL Studio team likes a good laugh. As such, and based on my the epic modeling skills, I was nominated to do a video tutorial. That’s right, a Nathan Adlen Infiniti Carigami master class. This tutorial is mostly filled with suggestions for future Carigami modelers of what NOT to do.

When you complete your Carigami creations, send us a photo! You can add the hashtags #ParkitforNow #Carigami if you post it on your own social media.